Compliancy Group Launches HIPAA Alliance Marketplace™

Compliancy Group is proud to announce the launch of the HIPAA Alliance Marketplace™. The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is a closed ecosystem that allows health care professionals (covered entities, CE) to find HIPAA compliant solution providers (business associates, BA). HIPAA compliant vendors in the HIPAA Alliance Marketplace are heavily vetted against the HIPAA rules, and verified by the Compliancy Group HIPAA Seal of Compliance™.

Health care professionals (CEs) looking for vendors and service providers (BAs) can search for solutions by type and or geography. Vendors in the HIPAA Alliance Marketplace include a wide variety of specialties and services including HIPAA compliance, IT and Managed Service Providers, Encryption, EHRs, Medical Billing & Collections, Applications & Software, Hosting, Business Insurance, Patient Engagement, Printing & Mailing, Practice Management, and more!

The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace features free, open enrollment for covered entities and health care professionals. The Marketplace gives health care providers the tools to simplify their search for HIPAA compliant vendors and confidently satisfy HIPAA law to keep their data safe from data breaches, and ransomware.

"The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is unprecedented in the health care space," said Jerry Godwin of Optometric Medical Solutions (OMS). "In the past, using HIPAA compliance to differentiate my business has opened up new segments of the health care market in ways I couldn't have imagined--and now the HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is making HIPAA compliance more valuable than ever before. The Marketplace allows us to focus on increasing cyber-security and providing services for future clients. And the closed-ecosystem of HIPAA compliant vendors reduces the liability for all parties involved so you can focus on growing your business."

Whether you're already a HIPAA compliant vendor, or just looking to start your journey toward compliance, The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace gives you the tools to stand out from the competition and start making money in health care.

Vendors looking to get listed in the HIPAA Alliance Marketplace can apply here!

With Covered Entities and Business Associates working in a common ecosystem, The HIPAA Alliance saves members time, money, and the hassle of searching for vendors. Eliminate unnecessary legal fees to review standard Business Associate Agreements (BAA) with the HIPAA Alliance Marketplace.

About HIPAA Alliance:

The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is designed to connect Medical Professionals with vendors they can trust. Vendors are vetted through the industry-leading HIPAA Seal of Compliance™ to earn their place in our exclusive, closed marketplace.