Grammy® Award-nominated, multi-platinum R&B recording artist, film/TV and stage actress, and iconic LGBTQ philanthropist Deborah Cox has teamed up with fashion designer Marc Bouwer for the music video for her chart topping single “Let the World Be Ours Tonight”. New York City-based designer Marc Bouwer said he loved the lyrics and the feeling of unity in the song so much that he offered to direct the video. “The video is inspired by “optimism rising above adversity and negativity.” Bouwer stated, “I wanted to show Deborah going through a journey above earth because the earth is in such turmoil now with global warming and all the environmental issues. Let’s just take a moment and love the world we’re living in.” You can now view the video on VEVO here.

Deborah Cox’s single, “Let the World Be Ours Tonight”, met with great success on the Billboard Dance Club Charts, where it peaked at #1. The single also hit #2 on Music Week’s Dance Pop Charts in the UK. “Let The World Be Ours Tonight” has become Deborah Cox’s thirteenth number-one single on the Billboard Dance Club Chart. The Canadian born star co-wrote the feel-good single with UK production team SOULSHAKER (Warren Meyers, Gary Manktelow, Matt Meyers) and Jenna Doyle of Audiofreaks, one of the most prominent songwriting, production and remix teams in the world of club, dance and pop music, with the help of Jurgen Korduletsch.

The powerful anthem beautifully delivers a message of acceptance, hope, and love, a theme which Cox has stayed true to throughout her incredible career and has helped her become a beloved iconic figure in the LGBTQ community. In 2015, she received the Out Music Pillar Award; she was honored by The Harvey Milk Foundation at Diversity Honors for her efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the LGBT community. With the help of remixes from some of today’s top producers including StoneBridge, Tony Moran, Bimbo Jones, DASCO and more, “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” has been resonating on dance floors all over the world.

Deborah Cox is best known for her 1998 hit single “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here”, which held the record for the longest-running number one single on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Track Chart (14 weeks), a record held for nearly eight years. That single earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination, a Soul Train Award, A Lady of Soul Award, Best Female Vocalist Juno Award nomination and a Billboard Music Award nomination for R&B Single of the Year.

About Radikal Records:

Established in 1990, and based just outside of NYC, Radikal Records is one of the United States’ leading independent record labels. In business for more than 25 years, they are focused on marketing, promoting, and distributing artists – not only to audiences in the USA, but also on a global basis to partners world-wide. Artists included on their roster over the years include: Kristian Nairn, DJs From Mars, Tony Moran, Salt Ashes, 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Scooter, Schiller, Blank & Jones, Cosmic Gate, Sinead O’Connor, Ayah Marar, and many others. For more information visit: http://www.radikal.com