Columbus, Ohio Welcomes Tree Care Industry EXPO

Live Demonstration Tree Experience first-hand how equipment, engagement, and education will converge at TCI EXPO, the world’s largest tree care industry conference and trade show!

The biggest names in tree care will meet at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Thursday, November 2 through Saturday, November 4 for workshops, seminars and demonstrations. Experience first-hand how equipment, engagement, and education will converge at TCI EXPO, the world’s largest tree care industry conference and trade show!

Here are a few highlights:

Live Demonstration Tree

Attendees will see live demonstrations performed by tree climbing champions on our 30-foot Demo Tree, located in the middle of the trade show floor amidst aisles of equipment, new products and supplies.

Student Career Days Tree Climbing Competition

College and high school tree care students from around the U.S. will participate in friendly competitions to demonstrate their tree climbing skills and expertise to win prizes. International tree climbing champion Mark Chisholm will also be onsite to demonstrate and give tips on proper climbing techniques. After the competition, residents of Columbus will enjoy a freshly-pruned and beautified Goodale Park. Learn more about Student Career Days.

TCI EXPO Trade Show Floor

The TCI EXPO trade show floor provides endless things to look at. See towering cranes and aerial lifts, or interview our 200+ exhibitors to get the inside scoop on cutting-edge products and services in the tree care industry.

Top-notch Education

Thought leaders in arboriculture and business will present 85+ hours of education, including seminars on hot-button issues such as the effects of changing climate on trees, electrical hazards and pest management strategies.

It’s Not Too Late to Register

If you are involved in the tree care, horticulture, landscaping or other related industries, TCI EXPO is the perfect opportunity to engage with industry professionals and your peers, evaluate the equipment and services your business needs to grow, and share a first-class education with your crew to stay on the cutting edge. This is a trade show experience you need and simply won’t get anywhere else! Visit expo.tcia.org for more information and to register.

About the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA): Founded in 1938, TCIA is a public and professional resource on trees and arboriculture has more than 2,300 member tree care firms and affiliated companies. All tree care company members recognize stringent safety and performance standards and are required to carry liability and workers’ compensation insurance, where applicable. TCIA develops safety and education programs, standards of tree care practice, and management information for arboriculture firms around the world. TCIA is also proud present TCI EXPO, the world's largest tree care industry trade show and conference, annually.

Learn more about TCIA at http://www.tcia.org and view our tree care consumer website at http://www.treecaretips.org.