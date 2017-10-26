The Loken Group Announces Sale Of Nolan Ryan Home

We were honored to have sold such a special property. This home is a little slice of heaven with a great history.

With a successful 27-years in Major League Baseball, Nolan Ryan got his start in the 1,194-square foot home on Dezso Drive. This charming home features four bedrooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom, and a nice sized backyard that’s perfect for practicing pitching. The Wendet family purchased the property in 2010, and had made renovations but kept many of the original finishes.

“This home is a staple and a little piece of history in Alvin, Texas that can never be replaced. The new owners are lucky to call this iconic property home,” said Christina Wendet.

In a 1986 “Sports Illustrated” interview, Ryan discussed his childhood and what the home meant to him. "That's our street, Dezso Drive," he told writer Ron Fimrite, "Just the other side of that Jesus sign—this is Baptist country—and I was raised in that little house there. My mom still lives in it."

“We were honored to have sold such a special property. This home is a little slice of heaven with a great history,” said Lance Loken, Chief Executive Officer of The Loken Group.

The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Realty Signature office, serves real estate buyers, sellers and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston Area. They were recently named #2 (Ranked by 2016 Sales Volume - $300.62 million) in the Houston Business Journal’s Top 25 Residential Real Estate Large Teams; and #8 (Teams by Transaction Sides in 2016 - 1254.25) and #28 (Teams by Sales Volume in 2016 - $300 mil) in America by REAL TRENDS (Wall Street Journal) The Thousand in 2017. In addition, they have been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston (2015, Houston Business Journal), and ranked #1 out of Houston real estate companies on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies list. Out of all Keller Williams agents worldwide, The Loken Group was also named #2 in the world for units and volume based on 2016 closings. For more information about The Loken Group, please visit our website, http://www.TheLokenGroup.com.