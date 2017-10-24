Local Couple Teams Up to Open Window Genie Franchise in Sugar Land

Window Genie announces the grand opening of its newest location in Sugar Land. Local married couple, Spencer and Allison Hinojosa are the owners. Window Genie is a national home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Window Genie of Sugar Land will service homes and small businesses throughout Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford and the surrounding areas.

Before purchasing a Window Genie franchise, Spencer spent over 10 years in the restaurant industry, most recently as an operations manager for two steakhouses. Allison works for Dwyer Group, the holding company of 11 home service franchise brands, including Window Genie. Spencer said, "I've been in a management role for so long, running business for other people. I've been seriously considering buying a franchise for some time, and through Allison's role at Dwyer Group, I was able to learn a lot about the different opportunities in the service industry. When Dwyer Group acquired Window Genie last year, I knew it was the right fit for us."

Spencer said that speaking with existing Window Genie franchise partners around the country helped him to make his decision. "Each person I spoke with really confirmed the lifestyle aspect of owning a mobile service franchise like Window Genie. I wanted to create a great work-life balance, running the business out of my home, while having great support from the corporate staff. From everything I've heard, the opportunity at Window Genie certainly would allow for that." Allison will continue working remotely for the Waco-based Dwyer Group, but will integrate herself into the Window Genie business on the administrative side.

Spencer says he is excited to be his own boss, and ramp up a business that will allow for him to spend more time with family. "Coming from a hectic schedule in the restaurant industry, I look forward to the change, and to be my own boss. I know it will require long hours and hard work, but when you spend a lot of time and effort on a venture that ultimately impacts you and your family's success, it's a much more exciting and fulfilling challenge to take on."

Window Genie of Sugar Land is open for business. All field technicians are fully trained, insured, bonded and have passed a background check. For more information, or a free estimate on all services, contact Spencer Hinojosa at spencerh(at)windowgenie.com or by calling 832-532-5515. You can also visit them online at http://sugarland.windowgenie.com/

About Window Genie:

Window Genie, founded in 1994, is a nationally ranked mobile window cleaning service franchise offering residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Recognized as one of the fastest growing franchise systems in North America, Window Genie has grown to more than 100 franchise partners operating in 31 states as of June 2016. In 2016, Window Genie became a subsidiary company of Dwyer Group®, a service-based franchise organization.

About Dwyer Group:

Based in Waco, Texas, Dwyer Group opened its doors in 1981 with only one brand. It has since grown to a become the holding company of 18 brands internationally, with over 3,000 franchises in 11 countries.