Matt Murphy, CEO, Griswold Home Care Home caregivers ‘own the home’ and can provide clinicians with valuable information that might otherwise be missed.

Making post-acute care more efficient and affordable takes more than regular health visits from visiting nurses and other medical professionals. It requires the input that only non-clinical aides such as home caregivers, who enjoy extensive face time with patients day in and day out, have access to.

That was the key message Griswold Home Care CEO Matt Murphy delivered during a presentation today at the Inaugural Post-Acute Care Integration Summit in Alexandria, Virginia. The dedicated one-to-one care that home caregivers provide, along with checklists and ever more extensive digital reporting, will become increasingly important in detecting problems, preventing gaps in daily care, and providing insights into risk factors and social determinants that can make the difference between remaining in the home and hospitalization—or readmission.

“Home caregivers ‘own the home’ and can provide clinicians with valuable information that might otherwise be missed,” said Murphy “There’s been a wall between the world of medical post-acute care and non-medical care in the home, but that wall is coming down, with 50 billion hours of non-medical care delivered in the home by lay caregivers projected for this year alone.”

The burgeoning relationship between post-acute care workers and non-clinical home care providers has inspired Griswold Home Care to enter into a partnership with technology provider HandOff to equip its caregivers with mobile care plan checklists tailored to each patient's care needs. The platform makes caregiving by family members and private-duty caregivers less variable, more visible, and data driven; prevents gaps in daily care; detects problems before they result in hospitalizations; reveals new insights about patients’ care in their homes; and provides care histories and vitals to the patient's clinical team as needed.

“For decades, lay caregivers in the home have been largely invisible to clinicians,” noted HandOff CEO Rich Carpenter, who presented alongside Murphy at the conference. “The question is how can we support them, how can they work together, how best to transition patients from hospitalization or post-acute care settings to home all to ensure the best outcome for the patient with the least strain on resources.”

Murphy and Carpenter noted during the presentation that $41 billion is spent each year on avoidable hospitalization. With 44 million lay caregivers working 21-44 hours per week in the home, there is tremendous opportunity to harness that engagement for better medical care and reduced readmissions.

“Home care aides have a lot more to give,” Murphy said. “They can provide meaningful interventions that are non-medical and can do it without going beyond their non-medical licensure. HandOff makes this workable.”

