Marketing specialists Meghan Carlson and Patrick Lynch are the newest team members to join Guardian Jet LLC (guardianjet.com), the Guilford, Connecticut-based business aviation consulting and brokerage firm. In their positions, Carlson and Lynch will support the sales, acquisition and consulting teams by conducting market research, assisting with fleet planning and lending their expertise to a variety of other consulting projects.

“Meghan and Patrick are excellent additions to team Guardian Jet and fit in well with our ‘do whatever it takes’ culture,” said Michael Mikolay, Executive Vice President, Guardian Jet. “In addition to building relationships with our clients and other aircraft brokers, Meg and Pat will help ensure that our service offerings, such as ‘The Vault 2.0,’ are updated and available 24/7.”

Prior to joining Guardian Jet, Carlson was general manager of an award-winning restaurant in Branford, Connecticut. In that role, she ensured positive guest experiences in all areas of the business, including customer satisfaction and retention. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from the University of Delaware, in Newark, Delaware. She is training to become a private pilot.

Previously, Lynch served as a Client Associate at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc., where he performed a variety of duties in behalf of the firm’s high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, at Deloitte and Touche LLP, he was a consultant and analyst working on some of that company’s high-profile identity theft, money laundering and fraud cases. Lynch earned a BS in Accounting at Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business, in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Guardian Jet

Founded in 2002, Guardian Jet, LLC, offers business aviation brokerage, consulting and oversight services for thousands of clients worldwide. The company distinguishes itself with its focus on integrity and industry expertise, and by consistently providing business value to clients. Guardian Jet’s core mission has always been to earn the right to buy and sell aircraft on behalf of its clientele by providing great consulting advice, market intelligence and flawless execution. For more, visit guardianjet.com.