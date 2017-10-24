Ironistic Named 2017 Overall Business of the Year

Their impressive business growth in just five years as well as their deep roots and commitment to Alexandria made them a natural choice for this year’s honor.

Ironistic, a website design, development and integrated marketing agency, announces that it has been named the 2017 Overall Business of the Year by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. Held at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, the annual Best In Business Awards event recognizes companies that set themselves apart as leaders in the region. This event is considered the local business community's biggest night of the year.

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce honors businesses annually for its significant role in driving Alexandria's business community and economic growth. The 2017 Chamber committee members selected Ironistic as its Overall Business winner from a very competitive group of nominations. Each nominee is graded in seven categories ranging from business impact and charitable involvement to marketing and sustainability.

“We were thrilled to see Ironistic win Overall Business of the Year at our 2017 Best in Business Awards,” said Joe Haggerty, President and CEO of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. “Their impressive business growth in just five years as well as their deep roots and commitment to Alexandria made them a natural choice for this year’s honor.”

"Ironistic represents the very best of what Alexandria has to offer and has become an essential part of the fabric of our business community,” adds the Chamber’s Chairman of the Board, Dak Hardwick. “Their recognition as the 2017 Overall Business of the Year reflects their commitment to the city and the potential for even greater things to come."

Ironistic co-founders, Rita Foss, Chris Foss and Jared Elliott, decided to build a website development and marketing agency to create effective websites and strong marketing and outreach campaigns for its clients. Since its beginning five years ago, Ironistic has grown into a successful medium-sized business that is recognized for its professional excellence with clients of all sizes, in every industry and across the nation.

“The Alexandria business community has been incredibly supportive of Ironistic since our inception in 2012, and we are extremely proud and humbled to receive this award from the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce,” said Rita Foss, Chief Executive Officer of Ironistic. “We couldn’t have been so successful without our dedicated employees, amazing partners, and fantastic clients that we work with daily.”

About Ironistic

Ironistic (http://www.ironistic.com) is a full service, online development and marketing firm. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers innovative website development services and effective online marketing solutions to companies of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, online marketing and search engine optimization, and Web hosting and maintenance.