SimplyMigrate Simply Migrate is rooted on engineering tools that simplify complex archive tasks and partnering with them enables us to migrate Exchange, archives, and data no matter the source, archive or target. Eriq VanBibber, CTO Priasoft

Priasoft, the Microsoft migration experts, and UK based, Simply Migrate, whose mission is to move all archive data simply, securely and successfully, join forces to change the way companies approach email migrations. This partnership enables customers a “one-stop-shop” for all their email migration needs, whether archived or live.

“More often than not, while working side-by-side with customers on a migration we come across stored or archived data, and similar to our depth of knowledge in Public Folder migration, these legacy data sets require an expert toolset.” Said, Eriq VanBibber, chief technology officer at Priasoft. “Simply Migrate is rooted on engineering tools that simplify complex archive tasks and partnering with them enables us to migrate Exchange, archives, and data no matter the source, archive or target.”

Priasoft has always led the market in highly sophisticated enterprise Exchange migration tools that allow for a trusted and expedited migration to Microsoft platforms. Similarly, Simply Migrate specializes in complex or difficult archive data sources and sets and ensuring they all get to the designated target seamlessly.

“Whilst somewhat a new entrant to the migration space, companies have quickly come to trust us and our tools for our unique ability to make a complex archive migration simple.” Commented, Doug Pecarski, chief executive officer at Simply Migrate. “Similar to Priasoft, we put engineering and customer first, and our tools have completely re-imagined the complexity of legacy email migration. This disruptive genius we have achieved, coupled with Priasoft’s expert breadth forces companies to reconsider the cost of migrating each source separately, versus handling it all through one vendor, one service!” Continued Pecarski.

Now, as businesses continue to demand more value from their decision to move to more advanced or Cloud email platforms like Microsoft Office 365, they want to leverage their ability to store all their email data but reduce the cost of a comprehensive migration. By selecting Priasoft and Simply Migrate they benefit from an all-inclusive, one-stop-shop migration that accounts for all the stored and live email and the path to migrate it.

“Our customers can now call either of us and trust that not only do we have the most expert tools to facility the migration, but also the services team to complete it successfully!” Added VanBibber

For more information on Priasoft or Simply Migrate, and their migration solutions, please visit their websites: http://www.priasoft.com, http://www.simplymigrate.com.

About Priasoft

With a North America headquarters situated in sunny Tempe, Arizona, and a practiced network of partners that extends their reach globally, Priasoft’s innovative technology is at the forefront of several of the world’s most notable Fortune 500 migration projects. Established in 1999, Priasoft was first to market a trusted toolset to expertly migrate customer emails to and from messaging platforms. Since then, their solutions have continued to “set the standard” for proven migration practices and have resulted in the successful migration of over 30,000,000 Microsoft Exchange Mailboxes and Public Folders worldwide. For more information on Priasoft and their network of partners, please visit their website at http://www.priasoft.com.

About Simply Migrate

Simply Migrate takes your data very seriously. Every day, we are trusted to migrate sensitive and critical data for investment banks, engineering firms, pharmaceutical companies and forensics analysis organisations the world over. Our customers trust our data handling as we have proven time and time again that we maintain a focused and deliberate view on the security and integrity of your data. We are constantly innovating and simplifying the industry. We maintain a strict eye on ensuring we handle data with utmost integrity, security and efficiency. We are trusted to move and report on data ranging from a single consumer, all the way through to Petabytes of data for our enterprise customers. Have a look at us at http://www.simplymigrate.com