Window Genie opened its newest franchise in Norman this fall. Local married business partners Chris and Brette Welch are the owners. Window Genie is a national home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Window Genie of Norman will service the southern Oklahoma City suburbs including Norman, Blanchard and Mustang.

As young foster parents, Chris and Brette value the mission of Luggage with Love, an organization established to provide newly placed children with physical, emotional and spiritual support as they transition into a new home. Window Genie of Norman hopes to use their position in the community as a local small business that regularly interacts with families in the community, to promote the efforts of Luggage with Love. Window Genie plans to collect and deliver donated items from customers to the folks at Luggage with Love. Brette Welch said, “Lots of these kids have never had anything that belongs to them, much less anything new. As foster parents, we know how important the transition period is, and Luggage with Love is doing great work to make these children feel as comfortable as possible in their new home. We will be doing an ongoing clothing drive that will allow our customers to get involved in the community and give back to an organization maybe they’ve never heard about.”

Before purchasing a Window Genie franchise, Chris worked in the hotel industry for almost 10 years. Brette is no stranger to business ownership, having worked for her father’s Mr. Appliance franchise in Lawton, OK for many years. Mr. Appliance is a sister company to Window Genie, both are owned by Dwyer Group, a large franchise holding group based in Waco, TX.

While Chris and Brette always knew they would eventually be business owners, the recent acquisition of Window Genie by Dwyer Group helped to push them towards making the leap. “After speaking with several existing Window Genie franchise partners, we knew this was the right choice for us,” Chris said. “It just made sense. We wanted something we could run from home, to spend more time with our family, but also something that could support the family. We’re excited to build something we can be proud of for years to come, and that allows the opportunity to give back to the community we love.”

Window Genie of Norman is open for business. All field technicians are fully trained, insured, bonded and have passed a background check. For more information, or a free estimate on any service, call the owners Chris and Brette Welch at 405-253-2010.

About Window Genie:

Window Genie, founded in 1994, is a nationally ranked mobile window cleaning service franchise offering residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Recognized as one of the fastest growing franchise systems in North America, Window Genie has grown to more than 100 franchise partners operating in 31 states as of June 2016. In 2016, Window Genie became a subsidiary company of Dwyer Group®, a service-based franchise organization.

About Dwyer Group:

Based in Waco, Texas, Dwyer Group opened its doors in 1981 with only one brand. It has since grown to a become the holding company of 18 brands internationally, with over 3,000 franchises in 11 countries.

About Luggage with Love:

Luggage with Love (LwL) endeavors to assist the foster child's transition to the placement family by providing needed support, clothing and hygiene items soon after a child has been placed in a new home. Most children who are placed in foster care come to the foster home with nothing except what they are wearing. Add to that, families who care for foster children often have very little support.

LwL was founded with the sole purpose of showing love and alleviating the stress and turmoil that can be part of the first night in a new foster home. LwL provides the support during the transition phase to demonstrate love and provide peace when it is needed most. In most cases, on the same day the request is received, LwL delivers a piece of luggage, containing clothing and other supplies to each newly placed foster child.