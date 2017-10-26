The inaugural Wedding Week was so fantastic, we’re thrilled to once again sponsor Charleston Wedding Week and the new CWW Ultimate Wedding Giveaway contest

Charleston Wedding Week™ (CWW) announces the return of title sponsor, Diamonds Direct, for its second year, along with the addition of their brand partner, Henri Daussi, Europe’s premier diamond cutters and designers of fine jewelry. Set for January 24 – 27, 2018 throughout historic downtown Charleston, the week’s schedule will feature a dynamic series of workshops, signature experiences, fashion events and fêtes produced by the team that creates Charleston Weddings magazine and The Wedding Row blog.

The 2018 Wedding Week lineup has expanded to offer informational tracks for consumers, wedding industry members and hoteliers, too. Expect to hear from industry experts, national magazine editors, leading bloggers, celebrity event planning firms, and A-list fashion designers. Notable names confirmed for this year include: Kim Fusaro of Glamour.com, Ceci Johnson of Ceci New York, Jess Levin Conroy of Carats & Cake, David Beahm, Marcy Blum, Lisa Gooder of BRIDES and Darcy Miller of Martha Stewart Weddings.

“The inaugural Wedding Week was so fantastic, we’re thrilled to once again sponsor Charleston Wedding Week and the new CWW Ultimate Wedding Giveaway contest,” said Itay Berger, president of Diamonds Direct. “Our partnership with leading designer Henri Daussi will allow us to create even more magic this year and we are especially excited about our big Charleston wedding giveaway! A prize of this kind is really unprecedented and could only be made possible by assembling the best wedding professionals in the region.”

New this year is the CWW Ultimate Charleston Wedding Giveaway contest. Held in partnership with Breeze by Yoj Events, Diamonds Direct and Henri Daussi, the contest will reward one lucky couple with their own dream Charleston wedding – for free! The package includes the following:



Complete wedding package by Breeze by Yoj Events, including catering (brews and wine bar package), photography, music, officiant, florals, tables, chairs and linens, personalized stationery, and stylish reception getaway at the end of the night.

Wedding bands provided by Diamonds Direct and Henri Daussi.

Entering the CWW Ultimate Charleston Wedding Giveaway contest is simple: Couples share a photo of themselves and their betrothed, along with a description of their love story and why Charleston is their ultimate wedding destination at charlestonweddingweek.com/ultimategiveaway. Then, competitors share their posts on their own Facebook pages and encourage friends and family to cast votes their way. The winner will be selected by Diamonds Direct and Breeze by Yoj Events during CWW and no later than January 28, 2018. (The wedding must take place within 12 months of the winner announcement, by December 31, 2018). The grand prize winner is responsible for venue selection and fees.

Additional Charleston Wedding Week happenings – bridal trunk shows, venue tours, artisan wedding markets and more – will take place throughout the Lowcountry. For details, including the schedule, galleries from 2017 and special guests, please visit CharlestonWeddingWeek.com.

###

About Charleston Wedding Week™

A dynamic series of workshops, signature experiences, fashion shows, and tours produced by the team that creates Charleston Weddings magazine and The Wedding Row blog, Charleston Wedding Week™ brings industry pros together with brides-to-be and up-and-coming vendors. Attendees and participants enjoy entertainment and networking opportunities in a friendly and luxe atmosphere that reflects Charleston’s own aesthetic. Charleston Weddings Week™ debuted in 2017. Visit CharlestonWeddingWeek.com.

About Diamonds Direct

At the heart of our culture is a family atmosphere where teamwork, fun and a positive attitude are crucial to providing a unique shopping experience that sets us apart in the industry. We take ownership, charge forward and make decisions that allow us to create long-term relationships with our customers. We believe we have what it takes to succeed and it’s up to us to continue to raise the bar daily. The customer is why we exist. Therefore, we will listen, exceed their expectations and never say no. Diamonds Direct is a true direct diamond importer, cutting out all the middle man markups. Having buying offices in Israel and India allows us to hand pick only the best diamonds to come to our retail stores. Our focus is owning the right diamonds at the right value. Our selection, education, warranties and guaranties create a no-risk shopping environment that is customer focused and flexible to make sure we maximize the customer’s budget and exceed their expectations.

About Henri Daussi

Founded over 60 years ago in Antwerp, Belgium, the diamond capital of the world, Henri Daussi is an example of expertise and passion for diamonds passed on from generation to generation. Cutting the world’s most brilliant diamonds and creating only the finest jewelry has forever been a Loots family tradition. We are humbled and honored to provide the same excellence in craftsmanship and design set forth by our founder, Henri Daussi Loots. We ensure every Henri Daussi hallmark piece will be a part of your family for years to come. Henri Daussi Loots, the grandfather to Jeff and Kristiaan Loots who lead the family business today, was born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium. He was taught the art of diamond cutting at a young age by his father, who in turn learned the diamond trade from his father. After years of experience, Henri became a respected master diamond cutter and worked for other diamond manufacturers to cut only their most unique and significant diamonds. Today, Henri Daussi is headquartered in New York City and is available at Diamonds Direct and fine jewelry retailers across the United States and Canada.