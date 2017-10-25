Winston Restaurant Introduces New Fall Menu

Beef Carpaccio – Peperonata, sweet mayo onion, radish, chive, baby arugula Fall is the ideal season for gathering and enjoying the company of others. Our new menu is a celebration of rich fall flavors, filled with bright colors, warm spices and various textures.

Winston, a tri-level restaurant located in the heart of Mount Kisco offering modern American fare, today introduces a new fall menu that features garden-to-table seasonally-inspired items and unique craft cocktails. French Culinary Institute-trained chef Michael Williams is presenting new flavor duos like Chipotle Encrusted Cod and Asian Braised Pork Shank, as well as fall-finessed versions of popular core offerings such as Hudson Valley Magret Duck Breast and Pan-Seared Diver Scallops.

“Fall is the ideal season for gathering and enjoying the company of others,” says Jimmy Branigan, general manager for Winston restaurant. “Our new menu is a celebration of rich fall flavors, filled with bright colors, warm spices and various textures. It’s also the perfect time to begin thinking about holiday parties and we’re booking private and corporate events already.” In addition to the fall-infused offerings, the restaurant, which is known for its creative cocktails, launched Autumn renditions like the Pumpkin Mojito, Herbed Pear Cocktail, and Warm Kentucky Cider.

Vintage Sundays

Home to the popular 3-Liter Project, the restaurant is also introducing Vintage Sundays to the Westchester dining scene, a special promotion offering a select list of wines at 50% discount on Sunday evenings. “Winston is proud to offer an extensive wine list of over 275 bottles,” says Branigan. “For wine aficionados, this promotion is a great way to taste wines of exceptional quality and value while enhancing the whole dining experience.” Some of the notable wines being offered during Vintage Sundays are Taitinger Brut, Joseph Droughin Chablis, Belle Glos Pinot Noir and Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

Additional Fall menu offerings include:

Vegetable Spring Roll – Shiitake mushroom, taiwan cabbage, thai chili, cilantro, carrot, sweet chili remoulade

Beef Negimaki – Grilled asparagus and scallion wrapped in thinly sliced beef

Beef Carpaccio – Peperonata, sweet mayo onion, radish, chive, baby arugula

Gruyere Potato Dumplings – Asparagus, corn, butternut squash, hazelnut

Apple Tart – Frangipane, caramel, candied walnut, almond tuile

Winston is located at 130 East Main St., Mount Kisco, NY. Visit the full menu online at http://www.winstonrestaurant.com or call 914-244-9780 for more information.

About Winston

Winston is a restaurant offering New American fare located in the heart of Mount Kisco, New York. Dubbed “a touch of TriBeCa with a rooftop bonus” by the New York Times, the 81-seat restaurant was opened in 2014 out of a desire to offer a dining experience that was sophisticated and approachable. Featuring a gastropub ground floor, an intimate dining experience on the second floor, and Mount Kisco’s only open-air rooftop dining, bar and lounge on the third floor, Winston offers a multitude of ambiances and dining experiences perfect for any occasion. With a menu crafted by Executive Chef Michael Williams offering familiar favorite and new dishes and a wine list of over 275 bottles, Winston has something suitable for every palate. Winston offers a private dining room and rooftop lounge for event rentals.