Welcomemat Services, a franchise system made up of small business owners working to enhance visibility and provide marketing support for fellow small business owners across the country, is excited to announce the second annual Small Business Season starting on Monday, October 16, 2017. Through an effort to ensure that small businesses get more than one day of attention and support this holiday shopping season, Welcomemat Services has committed to honor small businesses all season long with the ranking of America’s Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Business.

“It’s so important to recognize the power of small business ownership across the country as it is such a big factor in what makes each neighborhood unique,” said Brian Mattingly, CEO of Welcomemat Services. “At its core, Welcomemat Services was built on finding a way to create more awareness and loyalty for locally owned businesses within each community across the nation. Our second annual Small Business Season is such an exciting time for our brand as we recognize the neighborhoods that provide a thriving small business environment and remind consumers that putting money toward small business success should not be saved for one day every year.”

Each year Welcomemat evaluates local neighborhoods based on an algorithmic formula to reveal the top neighborhoods for small business success and growth across the country. The formula factors information such demographics, local vibe, family friendliness, business density, walkability, sense of community, and survey data from franchisees. Out of the over 375 neighborhoods evaluated in 2017 Welcomemat has recognized the following top neighborhoods:

America’s Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Businesses in 2017:

1. Roswell, GA

2. Grapevine, TX

3. Carlsbad Village, CA

4. Evans, GA

5. Matthews, NC

6. Mt. Pleasant, SC

7. Lakeview, LA

8. S. Austin, TX

9. Clintonville, OH

10. Northville, MI

11. Rochester Hills, MI

12. Excelsior, MN

13. Decatur, GA

14. Naples, FL

15. Bloomington, IN

16. Hyde Park, OH

17. Oceanside, CA

18. Plaza Midwood, NC

19. Murfreesboro, TN

20. Greer, SC

21. Hixson, TN

22. Brookhaven, GA

23. Mountain Brook, AL

24. NW Bradenton, FL

25. Delray Beach, FL

During Small Business Season, which runs for a full month leading up to the annual Small Business Saturday celebration on November 25, Welcomemat will recognize “Small Business Champions” within these 25 neighborhoods. Small Business Champions will receive a certificate and a spotlight on Welcomemat’s various social media platforms. More information about each of the top 25 markets can also be found on the Welcomemat website here: https://welcomematservices.com/americas-top-25-best-neighborhoods-for-small-businesses/

“We hope that by shining a light on some of the great stories of locally owned businesses across the country, we can help encourage more people to shop local this holiday season and beyond,” said Mattingly. “We take the success of small businesses very seriously and want to be a part of their continued success in each community.”

ABOUT WELCOMEMAT SERVICES

A leader in the $133-billion local advertising industry, Welcomemat Services is a new mover marketing and technology company that provides loyalty marketing solutions designed to target families who have recently changed their address. The brand was named to Entrepreneur’s 2015, 2016 and 2017 “Franchise 500." In 2017, the brand was named the number 1 Advertising Franchise according to Entrepreneur Magazine. Since 2003, Welcomemat Services’ technological innovation and marketing sophistication has enabled the brand to change the face of the direct-mail marketing industry. Welcomemat Services offers local, regional, and national businesses & organizations unprecedented access to information about new movers and ties in digital and social solutions for their clients. For more information on Welcomemat Services, visit http://www.welcomematservices.com.