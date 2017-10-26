PowerLift Foundation Repair Foam Jacking Process New technology has reduced costs and improved the process to make foam injection a leading option for raising settled concrete slabs in residential and commercial applications

PowerLift Foundation Repair's method of polyurethane foam injection lifting of sinking concrete slab surfaces is growing in popularity as a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional methods of demolition and replacement, as well as other injection methods. This method has multiple applications in residential, municipal and commercial markets, including concrete slab lifting of residential and commercial building slabs, like sinking sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, roadways, airport runways, etc. That makes for a smarter, cheaper, faster, and stronger method of raising pavement that's growing in popularity.

According to Bill Bolin, Founder and President of PowerLift, "New technology has reduced costs and improved the process to make foam injection a leading option for raising settled concrete slabs in residential and commercial applications."



Faster: Polyurethane concrete raising, which is also referred to as "foam jacking," is 80% quicker than other injection repair methods. The material hardens in minutes, allowing repairs to be completed in hours instead of days and weeks in traditional methods. This rapid curing time of high-density polyurethane foam can allow public use immediately after the injection process. Also, foam injection requires smaller injection holes of 3/8," as compared to 1," or greater for alternative concrete lifting methods.

Smarter: Foam raising provides unsurpassed precision with an accuracy rate of 1/100th of an inch. Other repair methods must take shrinkage into consideration, but polyurethane foam expands and is more controllable with its quick drying characteristics. PowerLift's material is specifically formulated to resist wet conditions, as it's hydrophobic qualities repel water without compromising integrity.

Stronger: PowerLift's polyurethane foam has a huge advantage over other material, as it provides a solid, dense void platform that permantly supports the slab, of which its tensile strength and elongation allows it to be tough and pliable under heavy workloads. The foam has the unique ability to expand 20 times its liquid volume, which allows it to move laterally beneath pavement filling all voids and supporting the slab with 100% coverage. Foam seeps into the sub-base of the concrete binding soil particles together, which strengthens the material bases and creating an additional compounding effect during the lifting process and durability.

Light Weight: Other injection methods, such as mudjacking grout, which weighs down the sub-base up to 100 lbs. per cubic foot, as compared to polyurethane foam that only contributes about 3 to 5 lbs. per cubic foot.

Whether the application is raising a sinking slab in a home or commercial building; or sidewalk, driveway or patio; a highway or airport runway; high-density polyurethane foam is a faster, smarter, cheaper and more environmentally-friendly way raising sinking concrete slabs.

Founded in 1986, PowerLift has helped pioneer the foundation repair business with it's patented steel and helical pier foundation repair systems. The Company has been a major contributor in innovative development of most known modern-day foundation repair techniques. With a long-standing Better Business Bureau A+ rating, PowerLift has repaired over 25,000 residential and commercial foundations in the primary market area of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and several other states. Also, PowerLift has become known as the "Go-To-Company" for the most complicated commercial repair projects across the U.S. PowerLift offers any property owners free, written estimates and a limited lifetime warranty on most repairs.