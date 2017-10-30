Author Ronald McCall, an accomplished farmer, rancher and now, writer, has completed his new book, “AWAKE AWAKE”: where McCall shares his compelling story and useful wisdom. Though he has had many successes, his life was not always easy. Despite much adversity, McCall shares a story that is driven by his lifelong personal “nose to the grindstone” philosophy.

Always a man of his word, Ronald McCall has spent his life diving into endeavors and using the experiences as a platform for learning. Through a plethora of stories which saturate the reader’s imagination, McCall delivers an uplifting message while challenging the reader to look within, always searching for the truth.

McCall indulges the reader with tips, tricks and wisdom through anecdotes and lessons learned. He then goes one step further, by introducing the notion of human interaction and considers the progression of violence in current events through the lens of his beliefs.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Ronald McCall’s memoir gives the reader a blueprint for personal success and religious satisfaction. His main message is driven by faith and persistence which carries the book to its captivating finish.

Readers who wish to experience this stimulating work can purchase“Why” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

