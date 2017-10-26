Reality capture from drones is quickly becoming the new “as-built.”

Construction Business Owner, the leading business magazine for contractors, is pleased to announce a free webinar presented in partnership with Procore.

The live, online event, "How Reality Capture & Drones Can Improve Project Performance," will take place December 7, 2017, at 1 p.m. EST. Registration is free at http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/webinars.

Every construction business wants to improve jobsite performance. One way to do that is with reality capture technology from drones, which is quickly becoming the new “as-built.”

Join our free webinar to explore how businesses can keep all project stakeholders on the same page throughout the construction process with the data gathered from drones.

This live event will be presented by Gil Mildworth, VP Business Development at SiteAware. With 25 years in executive business roles, marketing and strategic planning in highly complex technological environments, Mildworth is passionate about business value creation by innovation. Mildworth is a Tlapiot graduate, and holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics.

The 1-hour, live webinar event includes a 45-minute presentation by mildworth, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc.'s construction project management software helps firms increase project efficiency and accountability by streamlining and mobilizing project communication and documentation. This real-time data and accessibility minimizes costly risks and delays, ultimately boosting profits. Procore users manage all types of construction projects including industrial plants, office buildings, apartment complexes, university facilities, retail centers and more. For more information, visit https://www.procore.com/.

About Construction Business Owner

Construction Business Owner (CBO) is "The Business Magazine for Contractors" and provides business management knowledge that is of practical value to owners of construction companies. CBO provides articles that inform owners and managers on accounting, finance, insurance, regulatory issues, human resources, bidding strategies, technology, jobsite safety, equipment management and industry statistics. Article authors are well-known professionals who specialize in the construction industry. CBO has been an industry leader for more than 12 years and has a BPA-audited circulation of more than 40,000 construction company owners, presidents and managers. The magazine also delivers bonus content and construction industry news through its weekly e-newsletter CBO Alert. For more information, visit http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/.