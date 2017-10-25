PRSA Tampa Bay is proud to share the winners of its 2017 PRestige Awards

PRSA Tampa Bay is proud to share the winners of its 2017 PRestige Awards, sponsored by Business Wire. The event was Keynoted by WFLA chief meteorologist Steve Jerve at the Tampa Club, and the forecast called for: distinction, merit and excellence in PR Programs and Tactics.

Award submissions were judged by an independent panel of senior PR practitioners from the PRSA Central Pennsylvania chapter. Campaigns were selected for demonstrating excellence in research, planning, implementation and evaluation.

2017 PRestige Award winners:



Annual Reports – the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation’s “THRIVE” submitted by Jessica Butzier. (Tactic)

Audio-Visual Productions – the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s “Careers Video” submitted by Michele Sager, Alicia Brannon and Alex Gazio. (Tactic)

Media Kits – PRmediaNow’s “$1.7 Million Dollar Crowdfunding for Nomatic Travel Bag,” submitted by Colin Trethewey, APR. (Tactic)

Blogs – the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s “WaterMatters Blog,” submitted by Michele Sager, Allen Yarborough and Kenna Harrison. (Tactic)

Media Relations – Allstate Insurance Company’s “Allstate Drones Take Flight,” submitted by Justin Herndon. (Tactic)

Social Media – Allstate Insurance Company’s “Good Hands Surprise,” submitted by Justin Herndon. (Tactic)

Business-to-Business Initiatives, Products and Services category – Syniverse, “Dispelling 5G Hype: Navigating LTE Trade Winds,” submitted by Jessica Summers, APR. (Program)

Community Relations – Pinellas County Communications and Dialogue Public Relations’ “Engaging the Community in Routing the Pinellas Redundant Force Main,” submitted by Michelle Robinson, APR. (Program)

Crisis Communication – Orlando Health and CCH Marketing’s “Orlando Pulse Shooting Crisis,” submitted CCH Marketing. (Program)

Public Affairs/Government Affairs – Southwest Florida Water Management District’s “Polk County Regional Water Initiative” submitted by Cindy Rodriguez, Ryan Taylor and Gene Heath. (Program)

Issues Management – Orlando Health and CCH Marketing’s “Orlando Pulse Shooting Crisis” submitted by CCH Marketing. (Program)

Public Service – Southwest Florida Water Management District’s “Flatford Swamp Outreach” submitted by Mary Margaret Hull, APR, and Tara Poulton. (Program)

Reputation/Brand Management – Syniverse’s Dispelling 5G Hype: Navigating LTE Trade Winds,” submitted by Jessica Summers, APR. (Program)

Special Events: Two or More Days category – Moffitt Cancer Center’s “30th Anniversary” submitted by Kim Polacek, APR, Ann Baker and Jeremy Peplow. (Program)

2017 Prestige Awards “Award of Excellence” recipients:

Special Audio-Visual Productions – HCP Associates for “The Courthouse Dog” accepted by Sean Coniglio. (Tactic)

Media Relations – B2 Communications for “Media Coverage Generates Leads for Community with First Crystal Lagoon in United States,” submitted by Kyle Parks, Leah Saunders, APR, and Tyler Killette. (Tactic)

Media Relations – PRmediaNow’s “Million Dollar Crowdfunding Success for FaceCradle Travel Pillow,” submitted by Colin Trethewey, APR. (Tactic)

Reputation/Brand Management – Allstate Insurance Company’s “Good Hands Surprise,” submitted by Justin Herndon. (Program)

Reputation/Brand Management category – Hillsborough County’s “The Making of the New HCFLGov.net.” submitted by Annette Spina. (Program)

Special Events: Two or More Days category – B2 Communications for “Bringing Friends Together Forever with SPCA Tampa Bay and Hill’s Pet Nutrition,” submitted by Missy MacFarlane, APR, Laura Fontanills, APR, and Keeley LaForme. (Program)

2017 Prestige Awards “Award of Commendation” recipient:

Special Events: One Day – USF KnoBull PR for “KnoBull PR Celebrate Sound” submitted by Russell Nay, Michael Mezich and Shauna Longshore. (Program)

2017 Prestige Awards “Best of Show”:



Programs category, Special Events: Two or More Days – Moffitt Cancer Center’s “30th Anniversary” submitted by Kim Polacek, APR, Ann Baker and Jeremy Peplow.

A special thanks to 2017 PRestige Awards committee co-chairs Mary Margaret Hull, APR, President-Elect, and Lori Letzring, APR, and thank you to all sponsors, committee members, participants and attendees. PRSA Tampa Bay looks forward to another successful PRestige Awards in 2018.

About PRSA Tampa Bay Chapter’s PRestige Awards

The PRSA Tampa Bay Chapter’s PRestige Awards recognize outstanding public relations programs and tactics by practitioners, students and organizations. For more information visit: http://prsatampabay.org/PRestige_Awards.