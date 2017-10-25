MITS Launches New Intuitive Analytics With MITS Discover 11

MITS Discover 11 helped us recover $30,000 in revenue from a customer that failed to meet their 12-month forecast.

MITS, a leading provider of reporting and analytics solutions for distributors and manufacturers, today unveiled MITS Discover 11, the latest release of the company’s self-service analytics product. With enhanced data integration capabilities and a fresh, streamlined new user interface, MITS Discover 11 addresses the growing need for faster data discovery and improved decision-making across all roles within a distribution operation.

“What is important in our business is our time and the speed of information access,” said Wes Hofkamp, vice president of operations at Johnstone Supply, Sioux Falls. “There is a heavy cost—both short and long-term—if our team can’t get the information they need quickly. MITS Discover 11 helps us be more profitable by delivering data faster, cleaner, and more accurately to every user, not just the tech-savvy ones.”

Enhanced data integration capabilities

MITS Discover 11 includes three new powerful data integration capabilities that maximize the ability of any single report or dashboard to deliver actionable information:



Mix and match data from multiple cubes: easily add columns from multiple data cubes (e.g., sales, inventory, and purchasing) to a single report, providing a comprehensive picture of any opportunity, trend, or issue

Mix and match data types: incorporate both trended and static data on a dashboard or scorecard with tighter integration between MITS Discover 11 and an updated release of MITS’s reporting product, MITS Report 4

Mix and match date ranges: compare data sets over different time periods in a single dashboard object

“The ability to add columns from different data cubes to one report is having a huge impact on our business,” said Brian Poggetti, director of finance and operations at Darcoid Nor-Cal Seal. “For example, a single report showing sales of a subset of parts over a 90-day period, along with quantity on hand and open orders gives us immediate insight into program performance so we know what to do to keep it on track. MITS Discover 11 helped us recover $30,000 in revenue from a customer that failed to meet their 12-month forecast. Tighter integration between MITS Discover and MITS Report is also helping us fix broken workflows—internally with staff and externally with customers and suppliers.”

Streamlined user interface

MITS Discover 11’s new streamlined user interface makes it easier than ever to explore data from a single report screen for faster decision-making. Key enhancements include:

Dynamic data exploration: quickly explore and interrogate your data from a single report screen with a new breadcrumb trail capability and drop down drill path modifier

Quick Calculated columns: quickly add calculated columns for percent of total, or trend or difference of a column from the prior period or same period prior year

Fresh look and feel: visual refresh of the MITS Discover user interface includes a more responsive design

MITS is demonstrating MITS Discover 11 and the update to its reporting product, MITS Report 4, today at its fourth annual user conference, MITS Exchange 2017, taking place in Seattle.

“When it comes to product capabilities, content solutions, and adoption strategies, our focus at MITS is on helping our customers drive behavior toward their business goals,” said Gary Owen, CEO of MITS. “By making data discovery and decision-making fast and easy for any type of user, the release of MITS Discover 11 brings us one step closer to leveling the playing field so small- to mid-size distributors can thrive in a highly competitive marketplace.”

To learn more about MITS reporting and analytics solutions for distributors and manufacturers, visit mits.com or follow @mitsdistributor on Twitter.

About MITS

MITS is the comprehensive reporting and analytics solution over 750 distributors and manufacturers rely on to leverage the data in their business systems to make better decisions. By combining flexible, user-friendly business intelligence tools with premade and customizable reports, dashboards, and scorecards, MITS helps users quickly realize value from their analytics and business system investments through improvements in cash flow, profitability, and business growth. Learn more at mits.com or follow us on Twitter @mitsdistributor.