Mediware® Announces Relationship with MSD for CareTend® Integration

Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Medical Specialties Distributors (MSD), a leading supply chain solutions provider, as an integrated solution provider (ISP). CareTend enterprise software provides home medical equipment and home infusion customers with reporting, workflow, and inventory management capabilities. Integration with MSD expands access to real-time pricing and inventory, drop shipments and bulk supply orders, and automated delivery confirmations.

“We are thrilled about the new relationship with MSD, which will help providers streamline their supply chain management needs,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of the Home Care Solutions division of Mediware. “We are eager for our CareTend customers to benefit from the software integration so they can eliminate manual entry of purchasing and let the software do the hard work for them,” adds O’Toole.

“At MSD we are committed to helping our home care customers reduce supply chain costs with better inventory management and operating using real-time data. We believe our continued partnership with Mediware and through their CareTend software will help us deliver on these commitments,” says Keith Crawford, Chief Strategy Officer, Medical Specialties Distributors.

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and address safety concerns, enabling healthcare organizations to improve care processes while decreasing costs. Core Mediware solutions include blood management technologies for hospitals and blood centers; cell therapy solutions for cord blood banks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities; medication management solutions for hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and infusion and specialty pharmacy providers; and rehabilitation therapy and respiratory care solutions. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.

About Medical Specialties Distributors:

MSD’s mission is to make healthcare work better for our patients, families, communities and one another. MSD delivers business process outsourcing solutions in the form of supply chain, medical device management and technology solutions, which enable post-acute care healthcare providers to strengthen their businesses and to focus on the best possible outcomes for their patients. To learn more about MSD visit ww.msdonline.com.