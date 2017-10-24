Democrat Shri Thanedar Files with $5.6 Million Cash On Hand

Shri Thanedar I’m proud to offer the most progressive platform of any Democratic candidate for governor. And I’m even prouder to say that it has not been influenced by corporate or special interests.

The latest campaign finance reports in Michigan’s race for Governor show scientist and entrepreneur Shri Thanedar reporting more than $5.6 million cash-on-hand.

“Michigan needs a Governor who will put ‘people over corporate profits’, and my progressive vision for our state will be the catalyst to make that change a reality,” Thanedar said. “For too long, the politicians in Lansing and the corporations they are beholden to have failed to serve the interests of Michiganders. We need a problem-solver and real leader, and that’s what I will bring to Lansing as the next Governor.”

Through grit and determination, Thanedar rose from a low-income family to immigrate to the United States and become an American citizen in 1988 and an accomplished entrepreneur. Thanedar will apply that same grit and determination to the governor’s office and deliver common-sense solutions to Michigan’s toughest problems: not enough good paying jobs, crumbling infrastructure and skyrocketing college tuition and healthcare costs.

“I'm the only candidate in this race who knows what it's like to be hungry. I'm the only one who has created jobs. I know what role our government can serve in helping families and small businesses get on a path to financial stability. I’m going to make Michigan’s government work for everyone again – the future of our state and our people deserve better.”

Last week, Thanedar challenged all gubernatorial candidates to sign a pledge to not accept any candidate, business or corporate PAC contributions or dark money for the entirety of the race.

“I’m proud to offer the most progressive platform of any Democratic candidate for governor,” Thanedar said. “And I’m even prouder to say that it has not been influenced by corporate or special interests. All Michiganders deserve an equal shot at success, but for far too long Lansing politicians have favored corporations and the wealthy over the middle class. This has hurt our people and our state, and I’m ready to change that and move Michigan forward,” Thanedar said.

Official reports will be available Wednesday from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.

