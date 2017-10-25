Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt purchased the Dental Clinic two years ago, previously known as Polking and Polking, and has recently remodeled the clinic with new equipment and other special features.

The public will be able to tour the new clinic and learn more about the dental services that they provide. Guests will be able to meet the team, see the updates and ask questions about available dental services.

Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt is also fluent in Spanish and was born and raised in Puerto Rico. The Business After Hours provides for an excellent opportunity for area businesses to learn more about how Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt can be of assistance in providing dental services to their Hispanic workforce.

“Our patients and the community are invited to stop by and let us introduce our awesome team along with tours of our recently remodeled clinic,” states Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt. “We are looking forward to spending extra time talking with our patients, friend, families and the public about all the services we provide.”

Additional information is available by calling 641-424-9398, visiting the website at http://www.mintspringsdentistry.com and following along on Facebook and LinkedIn.