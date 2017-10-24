DLR-PR001 RFID portal reader Nick Tabet, Datalogic Product Marketing Leader for Handheld and Fixed Scanning, states, “Specific customer requests combined with assessments of various in-field RFID installations were the basis for the design and development of the DLR-PR001 reader."

Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, announces the DLR-PR001 RFID portal reader. The DLR-PR001 is an intelligent device that facilitates RFID implementations for Retail and Warehouse applications. Datalogic works closely with customers and industry technology leaders to ensure products are developed that meet and exceed their needs; the DLR-PR001 is the product of extensive in-field research and customer consultation resulting in a premier device that delivers real-time productivity benefits.

With an embedded computer running the LINUX operating system, this portal eases the development of custom software and solutions. The on-board computing power and connectivity eliminate the need for an external PC and associated cabling. The device can be connected directly to antennas or multiplexers making it easy to deliver RFID detection to installations of any size and configuration with up to sixteen antennas.

Nick Tabet, Datalogic Product Marketing Leader for Handheld and Fixed Scanning, states, “Specific customer requests combined with assessments of various in-field RFID installations were the basis for the design and development of the DLR-PR001 reader. This effort ensured the unit will deliver increased productivity in real-time inventory management. The DLR-PR001 portal reader is a great addition to the Datalogic RFID family of products - the DLR-BT001 Bluetooth pocket reader, the DLR-TL001 temperature logger and the DLR-DK001 desk/wall reader."

The DLR-PR001 RFID portal reader is ideally suited for applications in warehouse, automatic gate and in-store inventory. The onboard intelligence allows data to be collected from multiple sources including smart card readers and bar code scanners. The optional GPRS modem makes the DLR-PR001 the ideal solution for data acquisition and control in remote locations. Key features of this device include:



EPC Class 1 Gen 2 and ISO 18000-6C compliant

Multi-regional support

Embedded industrial computer with Linux OS

Ethernet port

USB 2.0 high speed host port

Internal MicroSD slot

Optional integrated GPRS modem

Easily deployable and scalable

Datalogic is a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, specialized in the designing and production of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, RFID vision and laser marking systems. Datalogic solutions help to increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries, along the entire value chain. The world's leading players in the four reference industries use Datalogic products, certain of the attention to the customer and of the quality of the products that the Group has been offering for 45 years. Today Datalogic Group, headquartered in Bologna (Italy), employs approximately 2,700 staff worldwide, distributed in 30 countries, with manufacturing and repair facilities in the USA, Brazil, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary and Vietnam. In 2016 Datalogic had a turnover of 576.5 million Euro and invested over 50 million Euros in Research & Development, with an asset of more than 1,200 patents in multiple jurisdictions. Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. More information about Datalogic at http://www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. All other trademarks and brands are property of their respective owners.