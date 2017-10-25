It is the collaboration and innovation today that makes it all worth it to keep living our missions.

Signature HealthCARE accepted the Bluegrass Care Navigators Aging Care Award yesterday at the MediStar awards. The Bluegrass Aging Care Award is presented to an organization that shows forward-thinking and innovation in providing care for the senior community.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by others in the healthcare industry. It is the collaboration and innovation today that makes it all worth it to keep living our missions. Signature strives to serve every patient along our continuum of care with our mission and compassion at heart, even in the face of growing challenges and disruptions,” Joe Steier, President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE, said.

Signature HealthCARE is leading the culture change movement in the long-term care industry with 44 locations currently added to the national Eden Alternative Registry, over 100 locations accredited through Providigm’s Quality Assurance Performance Improvement (QAPI) program and eight locations on the 2016-2017 US News & World Report Best Nursing Homes List.

With the aging of the baby-boomers, the need for short-term care, rehabilitation, long-term care and skilled-nursing will be far greater in the next ten to twenty years. Signature HealthCARE puts its mission of revolutionizing the healthcare industry at the center to constantly implement services meeting the changing needs of the senior community.

The MediStar awards have previously recognized Signature HealthCARE’s Dianne Timmering and Linda Howe for the Hall Render Leadership in Healthcare Award.