Start100 is part angel fund, part accelerator and part startup coach for potential high-growth entrepreneurs. Fund participants receive $50,000 in seed capital to fund a successful crowdfunding campaign, group mentorship and access to follow-on funding.

Charlotte-based niche investment fund, Start100, aims to make launching and scaling startups in Charlotte easier for product entrepreneurs and will leverage the success of rewards-based crowdfunding to do it.

Entrepreneurship is at an all-time high worldwide, according to a 2014 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) U.S. Report. However, Charlotte’s share of successful ventures falls well behind similar-sized markets according to a 2015 Charlotte Entrepreneur Growth Report by Ventureprise.

“Startups need a healthy ecosystem, comprised of a critical mass of founders, sophisticated capital, talent, and actionable support to thrive. While all of these elements exist in Charlotte to varying degrees, capital is the most lacking factor,” said Start100’s General Partner, Tom Ryan. “We’re aiming to change this reality by providing smart startup capital to 100 companies over five years”.

“We invest in teams of passionate entrepreneurs with mass-appeal products who are great problem solvers, know how to execute, are engaging communicators and are willing to hustle,” added Ryan.

In addition to funding, startups must attend a one-week Bootcamp in Charlotte where they will receive intensive coaching, mentoring and assistance on both their rewards crowdfunding campaign and their business model. The fund’s first Bootcamp is scheduled for December 4th through the 8th, 2017.

Start100 has partnered with Charlotte-based Enventys Partners, a leading crowdfunding marketing agency. Enventys Partners will work directly with each Start100 portfolio company to develop and implement a marketing plan aimed at a successful crowdfunding campaign and successful growth. Enventys Partners has raised over $100M for their clients through successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns.

Start100’s first fund plans to make investments in approximately 12 startups over the course of 2017 and 2018. Interested entrepreneurs can apply at http://www.Start100.com. Applications for Start100’s first cohort will be accepted through November 12, 2017.

