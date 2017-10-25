Career Step Welcomes South Central College as Newest Academic Partner

Together with Career Step, we will be able to offer our students many online opportunities to further their education and positively change their lives.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, welcomes South Central College of Mankato, Minnesota as its newest academic partner.

“South Central College takes pride in their community, and it shows in their commitment to provide local residents with opportunities to gain quality education,” said Glade Tidwell, Career Step Vice President of Academic Partnerships. “We are excited to partner with a higher educational institution whose mission so closely reflects our own, and we look forward to serving the community of Mankato with them.”

South Central College will be joining over 150 other education institutions in partnering with Career Step to provide more online courses to its students. Career Step’s nationwide network of partners includes schools such as University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, West Texas A&M University and Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana.

South Central College and Career Step have worked together to provide the students of Mankato, Minnesota with all available Career Step courses. Students can now study online to gain the knowledge and skills needed for a variety of careers including Healthcare IT, Medical Office Manager, Professional Medical Coding and Billing with PCS, Medical Transcription and Editing, Medical Assistant with Clinical Externship, Medical Administrative Assistant with EHR, Computer Technician, Veterinary Assistant, Pharmacy Technician (ASHP/ACPE), Executive Assistant, Medical Billing, Medical Office Administration and Inpatient Auditing.

“We place great value on education and the impact it has on our community in Minnesota,” said Tanja Stading, Program Coordinator at South Central College. "Together with Career Step, we will be able to offer our students many online opportunities to further their education and positively change their lives.”

For more than a decade, Career Step has partnered with educational institutions to bring career training to students across the nation. These partnerships offer turnkey solutions for Career Step's academic partners as they prepare students for successful careers.

More information about Career Step’s partnership with South Central College is available at CareerStep.com/southcentral. To learn more about Career Step’s academic partnership program, please visit CareerStep.com/partner.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7837.