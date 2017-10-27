R.S. Lipman Brewing Company announced today a partnership with United States Beverage to manage sales, marketing and distributor relationships for their craft beer brands: Napa Smith (brewed in Vallejo, CA) and Hap & Harry’s (brewed in Nashville, TN). Effective January 1, 2018, this partnership will support the company’s plans for long-term growth, expansion into new states and greater brand awareness throughout the United States. Previously, R.S. Lipman Brewing Company managed the sales and marketing functions internally.

“I am pleased to begin our association with United States Beverage,” said Robert Lipman, founder of R.S. Lipman Brewing Company. “USB’s extensive sales and marketing team with nationwide sales coverage will provide our brands a large, skilled and motivated group of brand ambassadors. This partnership, combined with our new brewery and taproom operations, will allow us to bring Napa Smith and Hap & Harry’s beers to consumers nationwide.”

Napa Smith Brewery is located in California’s Bay Area. Established in 2008, Napa Smith was purchased by R.S. Lipman Brewing Company in 2015. Due to capacity constraints at its former facility in Napa, Lipman moved operations to Vallejo, CA, to a fully-renovated 36,000 sq. ft. facility on the banks of the Napa River. Napa Smith is currently distributed in 9 states and as well as Sweden and Costa Rica. The brewery produces dozens of beer styles annually, including its flagship Napa Smith Pilsner, Golden Gate IPA and California Lager, a new release expected this fall (available in 6-pack bottles, 12 and 22 oz. cans, 5.16 gallon kegs and 15.5 gallon kegs).

Hap & Harry’s was established in 2011 by Lipman as an ode to his family – grandfather Harry Lipman and his friend Hap Motlow (of the legendary Jack Daniel family from Lynchburg, TN). Brewed in Nashville, TN in their 27,000 sq. ft. facility, Hap & Harry’s beer styles include Tennessee Lager and Tennessee Ale (available in 6-pack bottles, 12 and 22 oz. cans, 5.16 gallon kegs and 15.5 gallon kegs). Hap & Harry’s beers are currently distributed only in Tennessee.

“We are honored to partner with the R.S Lipman Brewing Co. and their dynamic sales, marketing and brewing team,” said Justin Fisch, VP/ General Manager of United States Beverage. “Their effort in the development of the Napa Smith and Hap & Harry’s brands over the years has created a platform for success. USB is excited to build both brands for the long-term through this partnership.”

About R.S. Lipman Brewing Company

R.S. Lipman Brewing Company is a Nashville-based craft beer supplier. Flagship brands include Napa Smith (Vallejo, CA) and Hap & Harry’s (Nashville, TN). http://www.NapaSmithBrewery.com | http://www.HapandHarrys.com

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage (USB) is a premium craft and imported beer sales and marketing company located in Stamford, Connecticut. USB provides a national distribution network for a portfolio of premium beverage brands. 2017 commemorates United States Beverage's 20th anniversary. http://www.UnitedStatesBeverage.com

