Ziggi's Expands Into Arizona Market with New Franchise Agreement

Jeff and Rita Paxton (right) sign a franchise agreement with Ziggi's founders Brandon and Camrin Knudsen (left) at the Coda Coffee roaster in Glendale, Ariz. This is about building something in our community, having pride in our neighborhood, and building a connection with the city. It’s all about loyalty.

Ziggi’s Coffee (http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com) makes its way to Arizona with its latest franchise agreement, positioning the Colorado-based coffee drive-thru company for more growth outside of its home state.

Franchisees Jeff and Rita Paxton join the growing Ziggi’s family with plans to open a location in the Mesa, Arizona area. The couple had been looking into owning a coffee business when a friend referred them to Ziggi’s and things started to fall into place.

“It’s a confluence of a number of different things that have brought us to this point. We wanted something where we could work for ourselves, versus working and making money for everyone else,” said Jeff. “We also wanted to build a family business that we could involve our two daughters in and to be our own boss. Our friend, who also recently bought a Ziggi’s franchise, recommended we look into it, and after some research, we decided it was the perfect fit for us!”

The Paxton family spent nearly 16 years living in Longmont, Colorado where the coffee shop franchise was founded. Being a family of coffee drinkers, they had visited Ziggi’s and were drawn to the idea of owning a coffee business because of the loyalty that could be established with customers and the community.

“My thought is that no one gives up coffee, no matter what. You need your coffee,” said Rita. “This is also about building something in our community, having pride in our neighborhood, and building a connection with the city. It’s all about loyalty.”

Jeff and Rita have both built their careers in the retail industry, working for large department stores. Rita plans to continue with her current career, while Jeff will be more heavily involved in day-to-day operations. He will also have help from their daughter, Hannah, who has already shown great passion and interest in learning the business.

After years of relocating for his job and working long hours, Jeff is excited to finally take matters into his own hands and build a future for him and his family where they’re in charge.

“My dream is to build a business to the point where I’m overseeing it and I’m involved in it regularly and consistently,” said Jeff. “It provides a certain amount of independence. I look at it and say, ‘why didn’t we do this 20 years ago?’”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a fast track of growth with eight existing locations and twelve more currently in development across the country. Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, is dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With eight existing Colorado locations, and additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S. To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise or follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.