Becker’s School Supplies, Inc. announces they will close the last remaining Parent/Teacher brick and mortar store located at the Blue Star Shopping Center, 1701 U.S. Highway 22 in Watchung, NJ starting Tuesday, October 24.

Becker’s will continue to operate and focus on catalog and web sales in addition to servicing key accounts nationally from their corporate headquarters in located at 1500 Melrose Highway in Pennsauken, NJ. Revenue from the online store grew substantially over the last few years increasing the company’s profitability. Becker’s launched a refreshed, responsive website in July 2017 which is expected to further increase online sales and revenue. They are also in the process of hiring more sales representatives to service new territories nationally.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the closing of our final retail store in Watchung,” said George Becker, President of Becker’s School Supplies. “The hardest part of making this decision came down to the impact on both our employees and customers. We are grateful to our employees and management for their dedication and hard work during many years of business. We are thankful to our many loyal customers in Watchung and assure them that Becker’s as a company is here to stay. We look forward to serving them through our sales representatives, customer service center, catalogs, and online at ShopBecker.com for many years to come!”

ABOUT BECKER’S SCHOOL SUPPLIES

For almost 90 years, Becker’s School Supplies has been a trusted supplier of quality educational supplies, instructional materials, furnishings and equipment for schools, educators, and parents. Since 1928, Becker’s has been providing exceptional service and products to schools and early childhood centers with satisfaction guaranteed. As a family-owned business, Becker’s core values include a commitment to offering the highest quality products, providing unmatched customer service, and being passionate about early childhood education. For more information, visit ShopBecker.com or call 800-523-1490.