Shamrock Solutions today announced that Renewable Energy Group, Inc., North America’s largest producer of advanced biofuel and developer of renewable chemicals with an international reach, selected Shamrock to provide an automated data capture and extraction solution for Accounts Payable (AP) documentation.

“I first heard of Shamrock at a Perceptive Content user group when someone at our table recommended their professional services and custom solutions,” said REG’s Jeff Lucas, Senior Manager, IT Services. “After doing some further research online it became clear that they were a solid option.”

The first project that REG engaged Shamrock for was a Perceptive Content upgrade. When this went smoothly, REG decided that Shamrock would also be the right partner for the AP project. Currently, REG’s AP department receives invoices from many vendors that are not indexed. This makes it difficult to know what information is contained in each invoice without opening it, and then requires keying in the data to make it usable. Staff members enter payment voucher information in the JD Edwards system, and then link the invoice in Perceptive Content to the correct vendor record.

The custom workflow Shamrock and REG are creating will transform this process. Invoices will be auto-indexed upon receipt from vendors, triggering automated actions based on the data they contain. If there is a successful three-way match between the invoice, receipt and purchase order, a payment voucher will be automatically created in JDE. This solution uses OCR and web services to enable intelligent data capture and enhance integration between Perceptive Content and the ERP system.

“Shamrock’s solution will take a very slow, manual process and change it into a fast, automated one,” Lucas said. “It will free up time for our existing team and make it easier to scale up quickly without additional hires. Automating invoice processing and voucher creation are not small tasks, but Shamrock is doing a great job.”

Lucas believes that one of the keys to the success of the previous upgrade and current workflow automation/data capture project is the close working relationship between Shamrock and REG.

“I recommend Shamrock because of their commitment to the client and their ability to fully understand our needs and current business processes,” Lucas said. “Rather than trying to shoe-horn an off-the-shelf solution into our workflow, Shamrock provides customized solutions and insight into best practices.”

“We're proud to partner with an industry-leading company like REG and to help them improve their AP processes with our intelligent data capture solution,” said Shamrock founder and CEO Robert Albright. “At Shamrock our main focus is our customers and we're privileged to meet the needs of REG and our other clients."

