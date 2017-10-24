OSIsoft, a global leader for enabling operational intelligence, today announced that founder and CEO Dr. Patrick Kennedy has been named a finalist for The Platts Global Energy Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to the development and future of the energy industry over the course of their career.

A pioneer in bringing digital technology to the energy industry, Dr. Kennedy is a leader in leveraging the power of real-time data to increase efficiency and productivity in industries including oil and gas, energy, and mining, among others. Kennedy has led innovation of many groundbreaking concepts currently in practice throughout the industrial business world

Dr. Kennedy’s achievements include the founding of OSIsoft and evolving industry-wide adoption of the PI System from a data historian for process industries to a real time data infrastructure for sensor-based data. Dr. Kennedy is an inductee to the Silicon Valley Engineering Council Hall of Fame and was elected a member of the Instrumentation, Systems & Automation Society (ISA) President’s Advisory Committee. He holds a patent on a catalytic reformer control system, has published numerous papers and co-authored the book “Planning, Scheduling and Control Integration in the Process Industries” published by McGraw-Hill. He is also a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

“I am honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Platts Global Energy Lifetime Achievement Award. For almost four decades, my team and I have strived to solve the critical issues facing industrial organizations as they continue to evolve in the digital age,” Kennedy said. “At OSIsoft, we believe in providing our customers with a comprehensive data infrastructure – rather than a purpose-built application – to improve the efficiency of both employees and machines, improve the quality of products and services offered and ultimately cut costs. With the PI System, we help our customers address tomorrow’s industrial needs, today.”

Winners of the 2017 Platts Global Energy Awards will be announced at a gala dinner on Dec. 7 at Cipriani Wall Street restaurant in New York City.

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our PI System captures operational data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and turns it into rich, real-time insights to reduce costs, make critical business decisions and enhance products. Over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies, rely on the PI System to manage their businesses. Worldwide, PI System manage over 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams. To learn more, please visit http://www.osisoft.com.