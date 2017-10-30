New Book Offers Unique Approach to Bettering One’s Life

A Dallas-based author has written a book which intertwines his passion for cycling and helping people. “Life is Like Riding a Bicycle: Tips and Stories to Help You Realize Your Potential and Reach Your Goals,” by Renè Guerra is an essential self-help guide to creating a better life.

In ‘Bicycle,’ Guerra uses his passion for cycling as an analogy for life and the challenges people face and how to overcome them. By sharing his personal story, Guerra also provides readers with tools and resources necessary to creating a happy and meaningful life. Consisting of 11 chapters, Guerra uses speaks on improving one’s life using metaphors relating to his passion for cycling, such as “Get Back on Your Bike” and “Keep Pedaling.”

“I had a burning desire to write a book that lets people know they aren’t alone in dealing with life challenges,” the author said. “Cycling is my passion and I wanted to use the idea of pedaling over a mountain as an example of how painful life can get to reach the top. Each person must also believe that they always have more than they think they have, even when they want to give up.”

“’Life is Like Riding a Bicycle’ takes bicycling to a whole new level, and self-help and motivation to that same level,” a reviewer wrote in a five-star review about the book. “This is not just about challenging yourself to complete an arduous bicycle ride bout about achieving success in life, overcoming obstacles and becoming a better you in the process.”

A unique approach to bettering one’s life with creative analogies, “Life is Like Riding a Bicycle” is the self-help book readers need.

“Life is Like Riding a Bicycle: Tips and Stories to Help You Realize Your Potential and Reach Your Goals”

By Renè Guerra

ISBN: 978-1-5043-8243-4 (softcover); 978-1-5043-8245-8 (hardcover); 978-1-5043-8244-1 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Renè Guerra is an author and account sales manager currently living in Dallas. He is an avid cyclist and in his free time, he enjoys camping, birding and canoeing. For more information, please visit the author’s website.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Danielle Grobmeier

480-648-7557

dgrobmeier(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Rian Rosado

480-648-7554

rrosado(at)lavidge(dot)com