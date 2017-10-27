Call for Nominations for The 2050 Award Celebrating Innovation in the Auto Industry

The Auto Alliance and the Alliance for Transportation Innovation (ATI21) are accepting submissions for “The 2050 Award” established to honor 10 individuals or companies making game-changing contributions to the automotive industry over the previous year.

The new awards and dinner is part of the first annual Autos2050℠ event, including a conference focusing on the crossroads of public policy and automotive technology to be held Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis in conjunction with the 2018 Washington, DC Auto Show.

“Our industry has been at the forefront of innovation for more than a century,” said Mitch Bainwol, president and CEO, Auto Alliance. “With this new awards program, we will acknowledge and celebrate those people making future advancements a reality today.”

“Our goal is to establish an annual tradition of recognizing individuals who are leading the transformation of how the world drives," said Paul Brubaker, president and CEO, ATI21. "We think it is important to spotlight the innovators and pioneers who are shaping the future of the industry."

Award winners from both the public and the private sectors will have proven themselves as catalysts for significant advancements. The 2050 Awards will be given in three main areas:



Ingenuity: demonstrating exceptional creativity and uniqueness.

Impact: demonstrating exceptional contributions to improvements in technologies, society, the environment, or the economy.

Leadership: demonstrating an exceptional ability to lead and influence legislation, policy, investments, and processes that have advanced the goals and benefits of the auto industry.

Categories of innovation will include but not be limited to:



Artificial Intelligence

Automotive Design

Autonomous Vehicles and Driver Assists

Communications

Cybersecurity and Privacy

Data Analytics

Environment and Fuel Economy

Logistics/Supply Chain

Safety

Each recipient will be nominated by peers within the industry and selected by members of the Autos2050 Host Committee comprised of representatives from automakers, suppliers, and ancillary organizations. Nominees will be judged on key criteria demonstrating:



Vision -- conceived and delivered their ideas with a strong clarity of the challenge, opportunity, and intended positive impact.

Ingenuity -- identified opportunities others have missed, solved problems in all new ways, and demonstrated creativity of thought.

Impact -- identified unmet needs and solved real-world problems with positive impacts.

Leadership -- taken on exceptional challenges and achieved success where others have failed and served as change-agents for the good of the automotive industry and the consumers it serves.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit http://www.Autos2050.com.

The Alliance and ATI21 will host the “2050 Awards” dinner to recognize the winners, following the Autos2050 conference. A reception will begin at 5:30 pm with dinner at 7 pm on January 24 at the Marriott Marquis.

###

The Alliance for Transportation Innovation (ATI21) is a consortium of transportation technology innovators, subject matter experts, and researchers. The consortium is dedicated to increasing public and stakeholder awareness of the transformative safety, sociological, and economic improvements that can be realized through the accelerated development and deployment of advanced transportation technologies. Visit http://www.ati21.org.

The Auto Alliance is a trade association representing 12 automakers. Together, our mission is to promote policies that allow automakers the freedom and control to build cars and light trucks that are safe, reliable, energy-efficient, clean and smart — all so our customers can enjoy greater peace of mind as they go about their daily lives. Visit http://www.autoalliance.org.