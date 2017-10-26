Rob Hirsch, CEO Chaverware “We are delighted to be part of Togetherwork. These new resources open up a range of possibilities for us to improve the breadth and depth of service delivery to our synagogue clients.

Togetherwork, the emerging leader in Group Management Software and Payments, today announced the acquisition of Chaverware and Cloud For Good’s product, Congregation Connect. Chaverware will be an independent operating company within Togetherwork, with industry veteran Rob Hirsch, continuing to serve as CEO. The Congregation Connect product, an innovative product built on the Salesforce platform, will be a product line within Chaverware.

Chaverware will continue to develop its Chaverware and Chaverweb products, in addition to adding Congregation Connect to its product suite. This combination of products enables Chaverware to continue in its industry leading role, providing synagogues with both installed and SaaS solutions on multiple technology platforms. Chaverware is now the one-stop shop to meet a range of management needs for synagogues of all sizes, staffing levels, and platform preferences.

“I am thrilled to have Chaverware in the Togetherwork family,” said Neil Platt, CEO of Togetherwork. “It is a respected provider in the synagogue management space and will be a very solid foundation on which to build a comprehensive product suite that addresses the full set of software and payments needs for any synagogue. With the addition of the Congregation Connect product, and with a few additional exciting developments on the horizon, Chaverware is well on its way to solidifying its lead in synagogue management software.”

“We are delighted to be part of Togetherwork,” said Rob Hirsch, CEO of Chaverware. “These new resources open up a range of possibilities for us to improve the breadth and depth of service delivery to our synagogue clients. We are excited about entering the Salesforce world, and helping our customers and potential customers choose the most appropriate product.”

Beryl Chernov, Executive Director of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City said, “I am happy that Chaverware is taking a bigger role in synagogue management software, including its acquisition of the Congregation Connect product. As a synagogue that uses both Chaverware and Congregation Connect, we could not be more excited about the potential for both of these products, under Chaverware’s leadership.”

Togetherwork has acquired thirteen companies, including two in the synagogue management space, as it builds a growing family of group management and payments software companies.

About Togetherwork

Togetherwork is the emerging leader in software and payments for groups and organizations of all kinds, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork has more than 300 employees nationwide and is majority owned by Aquiline Financial Services Fund III L.P., a private equity fund that invests in financial services and financial technology businesses. To learn more about us, please visit http://www.togetherwork.com.

About Chaverware

Chaverware, located in East Rockaway, NY, is the Gold Standard in Synagogue Membership Software. With hundreds of Synagogues across North America, we serve a large portion of the market. To learn more, please visit http://www.chaverware.com.