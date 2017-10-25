The 802.11AC Advanced Bloodhound Sniffer/Injector "By leveraging the power of IGX sniffer and injector technologies, companies can potentially save lives, reduce threats to infrastructure, and improve security."

Intelligraphics' current solution is based on the newest 802.11ac technology and delivers a three-fold increase in performance by doubling channel bandwidth to 80 MHz, while ensuring backward compatibility and coexistence with legacy IEEE 802.11 devices in the 5-GHz band. The Advanced Bloodhound was designed for an X-86 platform using Linux Ubuntu 14.04.2 LTS connected by a USB 3.0 interface and features a single Wi-Fi driver that can either act as a Wi-Fi sniffer/injector, or as a regular Wi-Fi driver.

This 802.11 ac based sniffer/injector allows law enforcement agencies to target and proactively surveil Wi-Fi communications in real-time so they can make informed decisions, both remotely and at the mission location. Agencies can more effectively identify and evaluate threats, prevent network casualties, and protect critical infrastructure. The addition of flow analysis can be combined with data analytics to enhance the ability of retailers, mall operators, entertainment, public transportation, and healthcare facilities to better understand how people enter, interact, move through physical spaces as well as improve their security.

Sniffer Supported Features



Both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands

All standard Wi-Fi channels in both bands

An added IGX Sniffer API library to configure and control sniffer operations

PCAP support for offline analysis

Live capture of packets on monitor interface using Wireshark

Radio tap provides per-packet information on captured frames

20MHz, 40MHz and 80MHz channel bandwidth (11ac)

Packet Filtering for reducing host-target load

Packet Filtering at type level (Management, Data and Control Packets)

Packet Filtering based on MAC Address (Source MAC, Destination MAC and BSSID)

Menu driven test application

Injector Supported Features



Both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands

All standard Wi-Fi channels in both bands

IGX Injector API library to configure and control injector operations

Injection in Sniffer mode to switch back and hear the response of injected packet.

No retry configuration for injected frames

No wait for acknowledgement configuration for injected frames

All types of management, data and control frames as per 802.11

Menu-driven test application to demonstrate capabilities

Zero back off injection

Support for configuring radio parameters (Tx Rate, TX Power, Duration ID)

Per-packet control: frame type/subtype, length of the frame, all MAC addresses in the 802.11 frame header, custom payload

“Our customized software can be found in Wi-Fi security solutions used by law enforcement and other agencies, ruggedized equipment for mission-critical operations, and asset protection used by industrial, medical, and logistics operations. By leveraging the power of IGX sniffer and injector technologies, customers can potentially save lives, reduce threats to network infrastructure, and improve security,” said Scott Lawson, President of Intelligraphics.

About Intelligraphics, Inc.

Intelligraphics, an industry leader in advanced wireless and intelligent roaming solutions, helps enterprises realize the most value from their mobility-enabled infrastructure. A member of the Wi-Fi Alliance, a Texas Instruments 3rd Party Development Partner, and a charter member of the Qualcomm Authorized Design Center(ADC) program, Intelligraphics delivers a diverse portfolio of fast roaming solutions that include optimized wireless drivers and integrated chipset modules.

