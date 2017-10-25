Uniform Advantage Launches Modern Scrub Collection, Happy Scrubs

Happy Scrubs are designed for the young and the young-at-heart.

Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer and manufacturer of uniforms for healthcare and hospitality industries releases their latest modern scrub line, Happy Scrubs.

The collection has nine pieces in six classic solids that mix-and-match with six colorful prints available in sizes XS to 3X. Also included are life wear styles, including a fleece hooded vest, hoodie jacket, and thumb cuff t-shirt. The poly/rayon/spandex fabric is soft, lightweight, and wrinkle-resistant. The line features collar taping, stitched accents, pocket insets, and twill ties in pops of contrasting color.

“Happy Scrubs are designed for the young and the young-at-heart,” said Todd Lewis, vice president of merchandising, design of exclusive brands at UA. “The bright colors and modern fitted garments were created for a playful yet professional look. With superior fabric that is both soft and lightweight along with the youthful designs, this collection is top quality and unique to the market.”

Happy Scrubs retail prices range from $11.99 to $25.99 and are sold only at Uniform Advantage. To shop this new collection, please visit our website http://www.uniformadvantage.com/.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company’s corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.