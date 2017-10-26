These revolutionary Kyoto Threads bed sheets are free of toxic chemicals and eliminate the use of cotton as a raw material – which is good for you and good for our Earth.

Kyoto Threads, a healthier, sustainable and eco-friendly bedding alternative, has introduced its super-soft, luxurious bed sheets – completely free of harmful toxic chemicals – on Kickstarter.

“Most people don’t think twice about their bed sheets, even though they spend roughly a third of their lives sleeping on them, so we dedicated ourselves to educating people on the harmful effects of cotton sheets as well as coming up with our own improved product,” said Kyoto Threads Co-founder Allan Satim. “That’s why we’re excited to bring our innovative new sheets to Kickstarter…bed sheets that are truly earth-friendly and completely free of harmful toxic chemicals.”

Satim says that pesticides and fertilizers are used in the production of cotton, with 25 percent of the world’s pesticides and 7 percent of the world’s fertilizers coming from cotton production. This requires the largest use of water among all agricultural commodities, exhausts the soil and accelerates climate change.

“Most people don’t know that it can take 2,700 liters of water to produce the cotton needed to make a single bed sheet,” he said. “Bamboo uses only 12 gallons of water to produce one pound of fabric, while cotton requires over 200 times more, so bamboo is tremendously eco-friendly. Another argument for using bamboo is that it does not require replanting after harvesting because its vast root network continually sprouts new stems – and bamboo also grows without the need for petroleum-guzzling tractors and poisonous pesticides and fertilizers.”

Satim also notes that World Wildlife Fund reports that current cotton production methods are ‘environmentally unsustainable’.

“We instead use bamboo as a raw material in our sheets, which can actually be woven into one of the softest, most comfortable fabrics – and is one of the fastest growing natural resources on the planet,” Satim said. “In producing Kyoto Thread Sheets, we use the lyocell process - a closed-loop process that recaptures and reuses 99 percent of the chemical solution resulting in minimal environmental impact and economical use of both energy and water. Lyocell is made from sustainably farmed eucalyptus trees. We only use one solvent in our process, compared to about 13 different toxic chemical solvents used to produce the traditional Rayon sheets.”

To further differentiate the product and increase sustainability, the Kyoto Threads team also modified the dying process: rather than adding toxic chemicals to dye Kyoto Threads Sheets, they’re using advanced dyeing technology with ancient coloration materials based on traditional medicinal plants. Using this process, fiber and liquid natural dyestuff are exposed to ultrasonic pressure waves that push the color pigments into the core of the fiber. The process gives their dye a unique color fastness never achieved before with natural plant dyes, and without adding chemical fixation agents or other forms of after treatments.

“Thanks to this unique solution, we can offer yarns in a beautiful range of unique colors that are completely non-toxic and gentle on the skin,” he said. “The plant dyed yarns we use to make our bedding are the only commercial lyocell bamboo products available.”

Satim says his company is on a mission to create an extremely luxurious bed sheet while keeping the health of its consumers, and the planet, safer as a result.

“It’s time we took a cold, hard look at the bed sheets we sleep on and the harmful effects they have on our bodies and the earth,” he said. “These revolutionary bed sheets are free of toxic chemicals and eliminate the use of cotton as a raw material – which is good for you and good for our planet.”

