Isabel provides the only machine learning, NLP based consumer symptom checker/triage tool available "Consumers want simple, accurate tools to help them understand thier symptoms and get help in the most appropriate care location, including tele-visits."

Isabel Healthcare is the only consumer tool that allows input with free text natural language (not forcing the user to a pick list of symptoms, a cumbersome avatar or to answer 25 to 35 questions). Each diagnosis provided is also linked to consumer level medical information, providing the user with up to date, and understandable information. It is a tool which enables the patient to research their symptoms and empowers them to discuss the findings with the CareClix / MySpecialistMD provider as partners in care in a meaningful way.

Isabel and CareClix / MySpecialistMD share in the mission of making medical information and services available to as many people as soon as possible.

“The integration with Isabel provides a seamless handoff for CareClix users from understanding their symptoms to seeking care from a licensed MD from the patient’s locality” stated John Korangy, MD, CEO of CareClix. “We are pleased to extend our service offerings through the Isabel Symptom Checker, bringing two innovative technologies together to provide an enhanced user experience to our users.”

The challenge for both consumer and provider is distilling the pertinent and relevant information that can assist in patient-provider interaction and ensuring that much needed medical services are available to as broad an audience as possible in the most cost-efficient manner. Providing users of the Isabel Symptom Checker with access to services like CareClix / MySpecialistMD allows them to interact in a cost-effective manner with rigorously credentialed group of physicians.

“Consumers are turning to the Internet to answer this basic question: “I am sick where do I go to get better?”. Our goal is to help them get this answer as efficiently and cost effectively as possible without forcing the consumer to self-diagnose." stated Don Bauman CEO of Ann Arbor based Isabel Healthcare. “Providing access to CareClix / MySpecialistMD physicians from the Isabel Symptom Checker assists with achieving that goal."

About Isabel Healthcare

Isabel Healthcare Inc. was founded in 2000 by Jason Maude and is named after Maude’s daughter who almost died after a potentially fatal illness was not recognized. For over 17 years, Isabel Healthcare has been validated and peer reviewed and is now recognized as the leader in diagnostic decision support. Isabel is the only diagnosis checklist system fully integrated with EMRs. In addition to Isabel Professional, Isabel’s family of diagnosis performance solutions also include the Isabel Symptom Checker for consumers and patient engagement, Isabel Clinical Educator, a case based learning platform for clinical learners and Isabel Active Intelligence, a fully embedded diagnosis intelligence solution. Connect with us at https://www.isabelhealthcare.com, or 734-332-0612.

About CareClix / MySpecialistMD

CareClix / MySpecialistMD was established to provide patients with immediate access to world class expert medical primary and specialty consultations. By making medical opinions readily accessible, we can circumvent long delays and allow access to world class medical experts where it otherwise would not be accessible in the traditional model of medical care.

With expert subspecialists readily available, patients can expect the highest quality of medicine at their fingertips. Subspecialty services include: Oncology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Gynecology, Orthopedic, Psychiatry, Pulmonology, Surgery and Cardiology.

Only the most qualified physicians are asked to join our expert medical group. We pay particularly close attention to the ability of the physician to connect to patients and form meaningful and healthy therapeutic relationship to insure the standard of care is equal to that of live medical care.