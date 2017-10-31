Azores Airlines Invests in New Fleet to Serve US

Boston, MA: Portugal’s Azores Airlines is renewing its trans-Atlantic fleet, first with an Airbus A330, and now with A321neos. After announcing the acquisition of six A321neos from Air Lease Corporation through 2021, the company is ready to start flying the first one. These jets will substitute a fleet of A310s that fly to Boston. The new fleet will feature the Azores Airlines livery.

The Airbus A321neo has the quality and efficiency of an Airbus A320 jet, but has an expanded seating capacity with optimized use of cabin space, increased range and a new cabin door configuration. The aircraft will have 168 seats.

With this fleet renewal plan Azores Airlines is improving the experience of flying for all its passengers by offering a flexible, modern aircraft to connect New England with the Azores, Lisbon, Porto, Madeira and the Canaries.

Azores Airlines, part of the SATA Group, has connected New England with the Azores and mainland Portugal for more than 35 years. For more information about booking flights visit http://www.azoresairlines.pt or call 800-762-9995.