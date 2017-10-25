The Elfiq EDGE Series Now more than ever, companies need a solution that gives them the freedom to choose which provider and which technology is best suited for their needs, without having to go all-in with a single solutions provider.

Elfiq Networks, SD-WAN pioneer and leader in business continuity and bandwidth optimization solutions, has announced its latest hardware platform, the EDGE Series, to help organizations build smarter networks while lowering the cost of connectivity. The announcement was made at the Marriott Download Conference 2017, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“The Elfiq EDGE Series changes everything,” said Fred Parent, Chief Technology Officer at Elfiq Networks. “This new edge device is compatible with fiber circuits and can be equipped with a cellular modem for unparalleled flexibility and uptime. This is one of the most versatile edge devices out there.”

Deployed and managed through Elfiq Central, the company’s Cloud-based orchestrator, the EDGE Series can be integrated seamlessly in any client environment, guaranteeing a fast return on investment. By leveraging Elfiq Central’s zero-touch provisioning capabilities, end-users can monitor and maintain a powerful SD-WAN without having to break the bank.

“Our focus has always been on offering the best experience at the branch,” said Martin Deveault, VP of Development at Elfiq Networks. “Now more than ever, companies need a solution that gives them the freedom to choose which provider and which technology is best suited for their needs, without having to go all-in with a single solutions provider.”

The EDGE Series will be dedicated solely to Elfiq Networks’ SD-WAN solution, and is designed to address multiple issues facing branch offices around the world. The new devices will offer multiple different packages, with a focus on user experience at the branch, quality of experience, VPN acceleration and security.

The EDGE Series will be available in the first quarter of 2018, and will be interoperable with current LBX Series (which are already SD-WAN enabled) as well as the company’s other products through Elfiq Central.

About Elfiq Networks

Elfiq Networks (Elfiq Inc.) enhances network performance and business continuity through innovative link balancing, cloud computing and bandwidth management technologies. Using Elfiq Networks Link Balancers, companies can leverage simultaneous ISPs, mix public and private links for added flexibility, seamless failover, increased throughput and smarter WAN path selection. Every day, local and global organizations of all sizes and verticals rely on Elfiq Networks’ Link Balancers and advanced network solutions. For more information, visit http://www.elfiq.com/products/EDGE.