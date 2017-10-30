Restored Victorian Queen Anne/Wright-Lovell Mansion For Sale in Ozarks

Aerial of the Queen Anne/Wright-Lovell Estate The beauty is that this property is turnkey and ready for immediate use, whether as a personal estate or business center.

It’s not every day that a century-old, 12,000 square foot Victorian mansion goes on the market, not to mention one as meticulously restored as the Queen Anne in Eureka Springs. The 130-year-old mansion and its accompanying 2,500 square foot Victorian cottage, the Kelley House, sit on 5.1 acres of private, gated land in the mountainous Ozarks region of Arkansas.

The home was built in 1891 by famed architect C.W. Terry, who worked with the vision of then-owner and wealthy industrialist Curtis Wright to reflect the popular and high-end Queen Anne style design of the late 19th century. This style is characterized by asymmetry, steep rooflines, dome-topped turrets and gables. In 2005, the home was purchased by Steve and Lata Lovell, who hired a team of master artisans to begin an arduous, eight year long restoration to bring the property back to its original grandeur.

“The property is a national historic treasure,” said Lata Lovell. “When Steve and I first visited his home state of Arkansas, Eureka Springs was the first town he took me to. When we found out that the Queen Anne and Kelley homes were on the market, we bought both together and undertook this meticulous restoration. The dream for us is that this home’s history lives on, and that this magnificent structure serves as a reminder of the importance of preservation of our historical properties.”

Once the renovations were complete, the Lovells opened the house as a Museum. This endeavor proved successful for the Lovells; the Queen Anne Mansion was recognized as “Business of the Year” by the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce in 2011. The beauty is that this property is turnkey and ready for immediate use, whether as a personal estate or business center.

Highlights of the main house include:



A front gable adorned with a collection of ore samples

Original hand-tooled woodwork and finishes

Seven master suites boasting luxurious ensuite bathrooms, five half bathrooms, two kitchens, three laundry rooms, a media room and eight fireplaces

An open parlor area on the second level

A private home theater and game room

Tulip poplar trim work throughout the second level

A foundation built from 2,000 pieces of hand-chiseled Missouri limestone

Elaborate trimmings of gold, brick red and royal blue to compliment a cream siding

The fully-restored Kelley House features:



Additional living quarters

A business office

A private Satori concept spa including a Finnish sauna, salon and steam showers

The 5.1-acres of grounds also include:

