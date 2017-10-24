Chelsea Lipford Wolf and dad, Danny Lipford, share 'smart home' advice With features that offer savings, comfort and huge convenience, it’s no wonder we’re seeing homeowners of all ages and lifestyles embrace the trend of smart home technology. Past News Releases RSS National Home Improvement...

Think you’re not savvy enough for a “smart” home? It’s time to think again according to America’s Home Expert Danny Lipford. He and his daughter & co-host, Chelsea Lipford Wolf, shared smart home advice with millions during a nationally televised media event earlier today. The father-daughter team connected with 25 TV and radio hosts across the country, showing viewers how making your home “smart” is easier than ever and offers improved comfort, convenience and safety.

Broadcasting live via satellite from a residence in Mobile, AL, Lipford kicked off the media event where most families like to relax: the living room. He introduced viewers to the newest smart home innovation from Carrier, the Infinity System Control. According to Lipford, automating a home comfort system offers a great way for homeowners to save on their monthly energy bill. Though programmable thermostats have been around for a while, Lipford explained that the Infinity System Control takes automation a step further by giving homeowners the freedom to manage humidity levels, airflow, ventilation, indoor air quality and up to 8 zones, from wherever they are, with a connected smartphone or tablet. As an added feature, the system is compatible with Amazon™ Alexa™, which is a growing trend in smart technology.

“The ‘smart’ movement, in its early days, was all about having gadgets and things around your home – initially, very popular with the millennial generation,” says Lipford. “But today, the innovations available have very practical applications, and span whole-house systems. With features that offer savings, comfort and huge convenience, it’s no wonder we’re seeing homeowners of all ages and lifestyles embrace the trend of smart home technology.”

With the holiday season approaching, increased incidents of theft are often top-of-mind for homeowners. To ease concerns, Wolf demonstrated an easy and inexpensive option for increasing home security. She showed viewers Leviton’s Decora Smart collection of devices, which includes plug-in outlets, smart dimmers and switches that can be controlled remotely via Wifi technology. Scheduling lights to turn on inside or outside at a particular time of day, even while away at work or on vacation, signals that activity is taking place at the home and could deter potential burglars.

“There are so many practical applications for these outlets,” comments Wolf. “Connecting a crockpot, for example, to a smart outlet is genius. You can access the outlet via the free app during the day, turn it on, and dinner’s waiting for you when you get home from work. I can’t think of anything more convenient!”

Lipford and Wolf finished out the media event by taking the mystery out of a common household chore – changing light bulbs. With so many options today, walking down the lighting aisle at the local home center can be intimidating. The father-daughter team introduced the audience to a new line of smart bulbs from GE that simplify the process. Their HD lighting line has made it easier for shoppers to choose the right bulb, with recommendations right on the box for use in specific rooms. If homeowners need to illuminate cozy spaces such as bedrooms or family rooms, GE offers Relax HD bulbs which offer warm, soft white light. For kitchens and baths, however, homeowners would opt for the Reveal HD bulbs, which filter out yellow hues, and provide bright white lighting. And with a life span of up to 13 years, these smart bulbs offer the energy savings today’s homeowners expect.

The media event reached more than 20+ million viewers, and was sponsored by home improvement brands Carrier, Leviton and GE.

About Today’s Homeowner Media

Today's Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated Today’s Homeowner television show, entering its 20th season and its radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated Today’s Homeowner radio show. Additionally, the media brand hosts the top home enthusiast destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com, drawing nearly 2 million monthly visitors, robust social media channels and the award-winning lifestyle blog and web series, Checking In With Chelsea. 3 Echoes Productions, the professional production arm of the brand, serves an impressive national clientele with expert video services.

Host and founder of the brand, Danny Lipford, is among the most sought-after home improvement experts in the country. The seasoned remodeling contractor and media personality served as the home improvement expert for CBS’s The Early Show and The Weather Channel for over a decade and has made more than 180 national television appearances on FOX&Friends, Inside Edition, Morning Express with Robin Meade, FOX Business Channel, Rachael Ray and more. He travels the country making appearances as a brand ambassador and spokesperson, and contributes expertise to hundreds of popular magazines and online media outlets each year.