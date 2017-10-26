After The Impact Fund Logo “The NFL is proud to work with ATIF as they support service members recovering from injuries sustained while protecting this country,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility ANNA ISAACSON. “ATIF has incredible programs to ensure our nation’s heroes receive the care and resources the

The NFL has awarded a grant to After the Impact Fund (ATIF), in light of ATIF’s work with former service members who continue to suffer from traumatic injuries. ATIF provides a clear path to healing for these individuals and their families.

The NFL’s grant to ATIF will specifically support military veterans’ treatment with one of ATIF’s vetted medical partners; ATIF’s Life Care Program which includes assessments and follow up plans; and ATIF’s Family Impact Group Program which provides extensive resources and education on a private forum specifically created for family members.

“ATIF is honored to receive a grant from the NFL, based on its exemplary work with U.S. service members, veterans and their families,” says Executive Director of ATIF SHANNON JORDAN. “The NFL is committed to giving back to the military community through its year-long Salute to Service campaign. This grant will enable ATIF to further its mission to help our nation’s heroes.”

“The NFL is proud to work with ATIF as they support service members recovering from injuries sustained while protecting this country,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility ANNA ISAACSON. “ATIF has incredible programs to ensure our nation’s heroes receive the care and resources they deserve.”

The NFL has a longstanding history of honoring and supporting active duty service members, veterans and their families. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to recognize and support members of the military as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service.

About After The Impact Fund: After The Impact Fund (ATIF) is a 501c3 non-profit, charitable organization that facilitates custom treatment plans for Veterans and Athletes with traumatic injuries. Whether on the field of play or battlefield, every hit takes a toll and many end their careers suffering in silence. But through our vetted resources, ATIF provides a clear path to healing for these individuals and their families. Bringing these communities together, our solutions remove or reduce symptoms, help mend relationships and provide a renewed sense of purpose.

http://www.aftertheimpactfund.org