Poppy Popcorn Introduces New Holiday Flavors

Poppy is great to give because everyone loves popcorn!

A child’s teacher, coworkers, friends - these are the gifts that one needs to get, but it's hard to choose what's best. Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is a delicious treat sure to please everyone on the holiday list – because who doesn’t like popcorn?!

Poppy Popcorn isn’t just any popcorn. It’s crafted with simple, natural ingredients and a loving touch used to create classic flavors and some surprising ones too!

Buy several boxes and power through that holiday shopping list with this fantastically flavorful treat.



Sampler Gift Box (small) – Each box contains 3 bags of popcorn. Choose the popular core flavor trio: Salted Carmel, Chocolate Peanut Butter & Poppy Mix or the Holiday Trio: Reindeer Crunch, Chocolate Peppermint Bark & Gingerbread. It’s not just the popcorn that’s a treat, the boxes themselves are beautiful. Each contains a menu overlay describing the flavors inside.

Sampler Gift Box (large) - Contains 8 yummy flavors including: Salted Caramel, Poppy Mix, Asheville Mix, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan, Reindeer Crunch, Chocolate Peppermint Bark, and Gingerbread

Popcorn Tins Chose from a small tin with 1 flavor or the medium and large tins filled with 3 flavors.

With every purchase of a tin or holiday gift box from Poppy Popcorn’s website, the company will donate $2 to Hurricane Relief efforts in PR.