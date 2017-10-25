Poppy Popcorn Introduces New Holiday Flavors

Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn Makes Gift Giving Easy

Poppy is great to give because everyone loves popcorn!

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (PRWEB)

A child’s teacher, coworkers, friends - these are the gifts that one needs to get, but it's hard to choose what's best. Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is a delicious treat sure to please everyone on the holiday list – because who doesn’t like popcorn?!

Poppy Popcorn isn’t just any popcorn. It’s crafted with simple, natural ingredients and a loving touch used to create classic flavors and some surprising ones too!

Buy several boxes and power through that holiday shopping list with this fantastically flavorful treat.

  • Sampler Gift Box (small) – Each box contains 3 bags of popcorn. Choose the popular core flavor trio: Salted Carmel, Chocolate Peanut Butter & Poppy Mix or the Holiday Trio: Reindeer Crunch, Chocolate Peppermint Bark & Gingerbread. It’s not just the popcorn that’s a treat, the boxes themselves are beautiful. Each contains a menu overlay describing the flavors inside.
  • Sampler Gift Box (large) - Contains 8 yummy flavors including: Salted Caramel, Poppy Mix, Asheville Mix, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan, Reindeer Crunch, Chocolate Peppermint Bark, and Gingerbread
  • Popcorn Tins Chose from a small tin with 1 flavor or the medium and large tins filled with 3 flavors.

With every purchase of a tin or holiday gift box from Poppy Popcorn’s website, the company will donate $2 to Hurricane Relief efforts in PR.

