eClincher Announces New Analytics Reporting Features

eClincher, a social media management tool, announces three new analytics reporting features. Users can now generate cross-channel reports, allowing them to see analytics across all connected social media platforms. Users can also generate reports from multiple profiles of the same social network, giving a more specific look at how certain groups of profiles are performing. Additionally, eClincher’s customized analytics report lets users drag and drop any chart from any social profile or Google Analytics account to create a fully customized report.

To generate a cross-channel report, users hover over the “Analytics” menu tab and click “Analytics Reports.” They then select “Cross-Channel Report” and check the boxes next to any of their Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Google Analytics accounts.

To generate analytics reports with multiple profiles of the same social network, users first select the type of report and then select as many or as few profiles as they like.

To create a customized analytics reports, users must hover over the “Analytics” menu tab and click on “Customized Analytics Reports.” Users can then drag and drop any chart from any social profile or Google Analytics account into a new report workspace.

The instant, easy-to-read reports display both statistics and visuals. Users can choose a time period for each report, select “Quick View” for even faster reviewing and export the report for emailing, printing or saving. These reports enable social media marketers to make informed, effective marketing choices, giving them a unique understanding of how well their efforts are working.

“Features like these are what make eClincher an invaluable tool,” said Gilad Salamander, CEO of eClincher. “Being empowered with a deep understanding of your social media marketing efforts dramatically improves those efforts going forward because you know what works and what doesn’t.”

eClincher’s analytics reporting features are now available. For more information or to start a free trial, visit eclincher.com.

About eClincher

eClincher is a social media management tool, co-founded by Gilad Salamander and Tal Mikaelovich in 2013. Designed to manage social media presence, schedule, publish, engage, find and track social media interactions, eClincher offers premier value, efficiency and organization. For more information on eClincher, visit eclincher.com.