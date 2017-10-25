We all have employees, neighbors, friends and family who have been effected. Our hope is this contribution to the recovery can aide the many people of both Napa and Sonoma Valleys who lost so much to quickly rally and get back on their feet.

Sonoma Valley’s B. Wise Vineyards is donating $250,000 to the recovery effort surrounding the recent fires in Napa and Sonoma County. The donation is being given to the Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire Relief Fund with the goal of getting the region’s displaced victims back on their feet.

“The communities of Napa and Sonoma are strong and tight knit and will recover to their full strength by pulling together,” said a spokesperson for the winery. “We all have employees, neighbors, friends and family who have been affected. Our hope is this contribution to the recovery can aide the many people of both Napa and Sonoma Valleys who lost so much to quickly rally and get back on their feet.”

The B. Wise Vineyards estate is located in the Moon Mountain District above the valley floor. B. Wise also cultivates vineyards on the Sonoma Coast, in the Russian River Valley and in Napa Valley. The fires impacted none of the B. Wise vineyards or the Moon Mountain Estate winery.

About B. Wise Vineyards

B. Wise Vineyards is a grower, producer, and purveyor of fine wine with holdings in the Sonoma and Napa Valleys. Founded in 2002, the winery is located in Sonoma on Moon Mountain with additional property at their Tasting Lounge located on Highway 12 in Kenwood. For more information go to http://www.bwisevineyards.com.

