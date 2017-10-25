PR News’ Nonprofit PR Awards program highlights the exceptional campaigns and communicators driving donations, recruiting volunteers and amplifying organizational goals. This program is open to nonprofit organizations worldwide, as well as agencies and corporations that partner with nonprofit organizations. The deadline to enter is Friday, November 3 and the late deadline is Friday, November 10.

For more information, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2017-nonprofit-awards/

There are more than 30 categories to enter including, Corporate/Nonprofit Partnership, Email Newsletter, Fundraising, Internal Publication (print or digital), Member Communications, Press Release, Video or Podcast Program and Website. Winners and honorable mentions will be celebrated at the Spring Awards Luncheon on March 20, 2018 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Last year, PR News honored top campaigns and communicators from organizations such as United Nations Foundation, American Heart Association, Weber Shandwick, Girl Scouts of America, Edelman and many more. Entrants are encouraged to submit a campaign in more than one category to receive a $150 discount per additional category entered.

For questions regarding the Nonprofit Awards, contact Carla Stubbs at cstubbs(at)accessintel(dot)com. For sponsorship information, contact Rich Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel(dot)com.

The PR News Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

