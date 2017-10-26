Land Trust Alliance logo One of the hallmarks of land conservation is its ability to bring together people of otherwise divergent views.

The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, is convening today in Denver the nation’s largest gathering of land conservation leaders.

Rally 2017: The National Land Conservation Conference continues through Oct. 28 at the Colorado Convention Center. This year marks the 30th Rally, a now-annual conference that began in 1985.

“One of the hallmarks of land conservation is its ability to bring together people of otherwise divergent views,” said Andrew Bowman, the Alliance’s president. “It unites Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It facilitates productive conversations about our changing climate. And it does so because of our shared desire to do right by our neighbors, our children and our nation.”

Bowman and other Rally 2017 speakers, including former NASA Astronaut Pam Melroy, will emphasize the benefits land conservation yield for all people.

“Increasingly, those of us working in land conservation are seeing more people of all backgrounds support our work,” Bowman said. “The many good economic, health and environmental benefits that land conservation yield give us all common ground. And at a time when politics can leave us feeling polarized, collaborative discussions about ways forward are more important than ever.”

Featuring more than more than 100 workshops and over a dozen seminars, Rally 2017 is the nation’s largest annual gathering of land conservation professionals. Approximately 1,900 people in Denver will network with their colleagues, advance their skills and work to solve some of their greatest professional challenges. More information about Rally is available at http://alliancerally.org.

