X-IO Technologies today announced Reginald Hyde, executive director of the University of Alabama Cyber Institute and former deputy undersecretary of defense for Intelligence and Security for the U.S. Department of Defense, has joined the company’s board of advisors.

Hyde’s experience with the DoD and Central Intelligence Agency includes senior positions that focus on integrating operations and technology, which he will use to provide direction and counsel to help X-IO advance its Axellio edge-computing platform with new cyber security applications and programs.

Axellio is a converged server and storage platform designed for the emerging edge-computing market, which is defined by high-bandwidth, low-latency and high density. The platform provides greater performance for cyber security applications by processing information collected on the edge of the data center network. The system can typically replace over 90 percent of the equipment needed per mission and increase transaction speed by 10x.

“At the Pentagon, Hyde was the civilian equivalent of a three-star general,” said Bill Miller, CEO of X-IO Technologies. “His years of defense, intelligence and cyber security experience will help X-IO make Axellio even more efficient and effective for national security applications. We can’t wait to start leveraging his insights to positively impact programs and missions with Axellio.”

Hyde’s three-decade career with the U.S. government include time spent as a CIA operations officer, serving in four overseas assignments, including two as Chief of Station, the senior agency official in a country. In addition to numerous other achievements, Hyde was awarded the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal from CIA Director John Brennan in December 2013 and the Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service in March 2013.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to expand cyber security and defense applications to a unique platform like Axellio,” said Hyde. “In addition to the technology, X-IO is full of talented and inspirational technologists who are eager to make a difference with this platform. The industry has yet to see Axellio’s full potential.”

Hyde joins a distinguished group of X-IO advisors including:



David Black, technology partner, Oak Investment Partners

Nick Daffan, CIO, Verisk Analytics

Ronnie Hawkins, Lt Gen (retired), USAF, Former Commander of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Jim Keffer Maj Gen (retired), USAF, Former Chief of Staff of U.S. Cyber Command

John Mansfield, chief digital officer, GE Aviation

Sid Probstein, CTO, Kodak Alaris AI Foundry

About X-IO Technologies

X-IO Technologies, an established innovator in enterprise data storage and advanced computing systems. X-IO is an emerging leader in edge computing technologies for real-time analytics on high-volume and high-velocity data, while simultaneously establishing a 10-year pedigree of high reliability and performance data storage. X-IO Axellio edge processing performance enables the leading application solution providers and OEMs in cybersecurity, financial markets, defense and intelligence, healthcare, telecom and industrial IoT, while its Intelligent Storage Element (ISE) storage platform offers the industry’s highest levels of performance, ease of use, functionality and reliability, all at the lowest cost. To learn more, visit x-io.com, follow us on Twitter @xioedge and LinkedIn.