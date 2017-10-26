Cellular Sales Opens First Utah Store in Syracuse

The new Cellular Sales store in Syracuse is the company's first in Utah. It’s always exciting to get to open your first store in a new state, and we are eager to show the people of Syracuse and Utah what we’re all about.

Cellular Sales, an independent Verizon Wireless retailer, has expanded to Utah for the first time with its new store opening in Syracuse.

The first Cellular Sales store in Utah is located at 901 W. 1700 S and sits next to McDonald’s, near Smith’s. The new location opened on Sept. 21.

“Cellular Sales has been making a big push in the Western U.S. over the past couple of years,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Colby Smith. “It’s always exciting to get to open your first store in a new state, and we are eager to show the people of Syracuse and Utah what we’re all about.”

Cellular Sales started with a single store in Knoxville, Tenn. and has since expanded to 650 locations, employing 6,000 people across 39 states. Cellular Sales has expanded its presence to 11 new states in the last 24 months alone, including several western states, such as Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico. Due to this growth, the company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list nine times, naming Cellular Sales one of the nation’s fastest growing privately owned companies.

“Although we’re a company that continually expanding across the country, we haven’t lost the principles that have led us to this point,” said Regional Director James Russell. “We are focused on providing our customers with the best customer service experiences, and we look forward to serving those in the Syracuse community.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Syracuse store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Syracuse may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter K.C. Wooldridge at (813) 363-5009 or kc.wooldridge(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for nine of the past 10 years. The company currently employs 6,000 people and operates 650 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

