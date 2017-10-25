“ASCPA is excited to have the opportunity to partner with a company like ThreatAdvice to not only provide members with a vital product in protecting against cyber threats, but to also to offer innovating product learning opportunities, said Jeannine P. Birmingham, president and CEO of the ASPCA.

The Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA) (ascpa.org), a statewide, professional membership organization representing Alabama CPAs in public practice, industry, government and education, announced today that it is endorsing ThreatAdvice (threatadvice.com) a Birmingham, Ala.-based provider of cybersecurity education and assessments to its over 6,500 CPA members.

Within the ThreatAdvice platform, Alabama CPAs are able to obtain 10 self-study hours of continuing education credits. Each of the courses offered by ThreatAdvice focuses on a very specific cybersecurity topic that is relevant to today's cyber environment. All courses in the catalog can be completed at the participant’s own pace and offer video segments and standard text to accommodate all types of learning styles. Every course concludes with a short online test to ensure employees are retaining the course knowledge.

In addition to providing cyber security education, ThreatAdvice assists each member organization in the creation of a cyber risk profile using tools that include an external network scan, an email exposure scan, and a phishing simulator. ThreatAdvice members receive customizable sample policies and awareness campaigns that can be utilized to further educate employees and shared with clients. ThreatAdvice also provides a cybersecurity hot line to support members, staffed by experienced telephone professionals that provide cybersecurity consulting support skills.

“Cybersecurity is of special importance to CPAs since they handle enormous amounts of very sensitive client data on a regular basis, and a breach can be devastating to both a practice and its clients,” said David Brasfield, CEO of ThreatAdvice. “We are excited to have the backing of the ASCPA and are dedicated to working with their members to ensure every CPA firm is properly educated and prepared to face today’s cyber threats.”

About ThreatAdvice

ThreatAdvice was founded in 2016 to provide companies of all types with comprehensive cybersecurity protection by offering tools to educate employees on good cyber practices, help identify and respond to an attack, simulate cyberattacks, and insure against potential attacks. For more information visit threatadvice.com, email info@threatadvice.com or contact the company at 1.800.915.3381.

About ASCPA

The Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA) is the statewide, professional membership organization representing over 6,500 Alabama CPAs in public practice, industry, government and education. Eleven chapters and committees made up of CPA volunteers develop programs and address issues to help all members be successful professionals. The ASCPA is governed by a Board of Directors, managed by a full-time staff and is constantly striving to serve the needs of Alabama CPAs. For more information visit ascpa.org or call 800.227.1711.